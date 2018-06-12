Dodge Demon Drag Races Camaro ZL1s For Breakfast, Also Eats Them

Not all of us can spend their lives at drag strips and witness the greatness of modern-era muscle cars. However, thanks to the wonders of the world wide web, a few minutes spent online allow us to zoom in on delicious sprinting adventures. However, winning can sometimes be in the eye of the videographer and we're here to deliver an example of this, one that involves a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

The owner of this Mopar machine likes to spend plenty of time playing the Christmas Tree game, while also being an uber-active YouTuber. In fact, his passions also include making compilations that show his 840 hp slab of America winning one drag battle after another.Last time we brought you such a mix, this involved the Demon duking it out with a range of Chevrolet Corvettes, with the 2019 ZR1 being on the list.And while the compilation that brought us here remains in the Golden Bowtie arena, this time around we're talking about the Camaro. As such, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page sees the said aficionado's Dodge duking it out with beasts like the fifth- and sixth-gen ZL1, while some of these machines are modded.As for the uber-Challenger, this remains stock, at lest for now, but the thing does feature the goodies from the Demon crate, namely the race gasand the skinny front tires.Nevertheless, as we mentioned in the intro, when it comes to such social media stunts, the dominant machine might depend on the source of the video.For instance, just earlier today we showed you a battle between a Demon that had been taken all the way to 1,000 hp and a C6-generation Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. And the result , which involved a mighty impressive 8s quarter-mile run, didn't please too many Mopar fans.