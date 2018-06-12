1,000 HP Demon Drag Races World Record Corvette Z06, 8s 1/4-Mile Run Follows

Very few rules of the drag racing world, if any, are set in stone. For instance, if you're willing to know whether the Dodge Demon is quicker than the Corvette Z06, the answer depends. Sure, there's no sense in comparing the stock incarnations of these machines, since the Z06 isn't even the range-topping 'Vette. However, if we are to talk about modded machines, this suddenly become interesting.

Well, we are now back on the topic, as we aim to showcase a battle between a massaged Dodge Demon and a C6 incarnation of the Chevrolet



Those of you who are tuned into our drag racing tales might be familiar with the Mopar machine we have here, since we're talking about YouTuber SRT Mush's car.



The uber-Challenger has been pushed to around 1,000 ponies and spends quite a lot of its life on drag strips.



As for the 'Vette, the unit we have here has kept its LS7 motor, taking things all the way. To be more precise, we're talking about the machine that holds the world record for the stock bottom end LS7.



The list of mods fitted to the seven-liter V8 that occupies the nose of the Chevy is led by heads, cam and nitrous.



The machines duked it out on two separate occasions and, as drag racing aficionados among you might have guessed by now, the first race saw the Z06 leaving its nitrous untouched, so this could make a difference during the second quarter-mile battle.



Speaking of which, we'll remind you that SRT Mush's Demon is currently in the process of



