Bugatti Chiron vs. Tuned Nissan GT-R Drag Race: New Video Angles Show Struggle

7 Jun 2018, 15:22 UTC
by
Earlier this week, the automotive side of the world wide web was taken by storm thanks to a series of drag races involving the Bugatti Chiron. Well, we are now back on the topic to bring you some extra angles.
The Molsheim machine duked it out with the Super Sport incarnation of the Veyron, but this wasn't the highlight of the sprinting stunt. Instead, that title went to the battle between the Chiron and a Nissan GT-R.

When the first videos were released, it was estimated that Godzilla packed 1,500 horses. Well, the YouTube label behind the clips now mentions an approximate wheel horsepower output of 1,150 ponies. This means that the crankshaft output of the twin-turbo V6 tuner car should pack north of 1,300 horses. As always with modded vehicles that pack four-digit outputs, the muscle number depends on the boost, so this can vary by quite a margin. Of course, extra muscle doesn't always result in sweeter times for quarter-mile challenges, since putting the power down is extremely important, but this is another story for another time.

Well, the new video documenting the battle between the pumped-up Japanese supercar and the French hypercar also includes footage captured from cameras mounted on the two beasts.

The Bug and the GT-R duked it out on two separate occasions, with the battles taking place on a short, thing runway located in upstate New York. The shenanigan took place during a velocity gathering held by Driving Force Club, an exotic machine owner's club based in NY.

Alas, the runway wasn't long enough for the Chiron to fully stretch its mechanical legs and we can't help but wonder how this aspect influenced the outcome of the battle.

Nevertheless, now that the Chiron has made its debut on the drag racing scene, we're looking forward to a new adventure of the sort.

