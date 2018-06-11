1,000 HP Hellcat Drag Races 1,000 HP Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8, America Wins

Since Fiat Chrysler now allows aficionados to choose the number of driven wheels they want with their Hellcat motor, thanks to the introduction of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk alongside the Dodge Challenger (and Charger) Hellcat, it shouldn't surprise one that the same thing happens in the aftermarket realm.

4 photos



Of course, building such a machine is one thing and putting them to work at the drag strip is another thing. So what can be more delicious than seeing the monsters being thrown at each other?



Well, we've brought along a piece of footage that showcases a drag race involving a 1,000 hp



The two slabs of America got together at the No Problem Raceway in Louisiana, engaging in a quarter-mile brawl.



Now, before inviting you to check out the 1,320 feet fight, we'll talk about the tech setup of each car.



The blown 6.2-liter V8 of the uber-Challenger comes with a lower and upper pulley upgrade, long tube headers, 1,300cc injectors, triple fuel pumps, an E85 setup, a cold air intake and a 150 shot of nitrous. And yes, the Dodge turns to drag radials to put all that power down.



As for the Jeep, its HEMI packs a 405 CI stroker kit, with the motor having been taken down the turbocharging path and gifted with a nitrous setup, just like the Hellcat.



Of course, with the Grand Cherokee SRT8 having maintained its all-paw nature, this



When it comes to the aural side of this supercharged battle, we'll ask you to be the judge.



