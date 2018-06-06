750 HP BMW M5 Drag Races Tuned McLaren 12C in Obliterating Run

4 Dodge Demon vs. Ford Mustang Drag Race Ends in a Crash

Tuner car drag races are a special breed and it all has to do with the output numbers of these machines. Let's take the battle we've brought along, for instance, which involves a BMW M5 and a McLaren 12C. 4 photos



For one thing, the drivers of such machines are more or less sincere when it comes to sharing the outputs of their machines. And we're not necessarily "accusing" these aficionados of trolling, even though such moves are tempting when nobody can be sure of how potent one's machine is.You see, while there are few production cars whose outputs can't be fully trusted, things are the other way around regarding modded vehicles. For instance, the output of these cars is measured on the dyno, with an approximation being used to determine their crankshaft numbers. To put things shortly, one should never trust the hp and torque figures of such rides until these are verified in the real world.We are, of course, referring to the drag racing test. And it is now time to return to the example we mentioned in the intro.Both the super-sedan and the supercar feature serious engine mods. However, the details delivered in the YouTube video prevent a full comparison. That's because we are only given the output of the F10 M5 , not its mods - the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 of the machine has been pushed from 560 to 750 ponies.As for the McLaren 12C , things are the other way around, since we know its mods, but not its muscle number. To be more precise, the TT 3.8-liter V8 heart of the car packs a Stage Three tune, a stage one turbo upgrade and ran on 102 octane juice for this race.Regardless, you'll get to see the two duking it out in the piece of footage below. The battle took place on a Swedish airfield, with all the available space allowing for the winner to clearly stand out.