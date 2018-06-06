2019 McLaren 600LT Teased, Debut Imminent

5 2018 Ford GT vs. McLaren 720S vs. Ferrari 488 Rev Battle Is an Exhaust Concert

When the 650S was starting to show its age, McLaren Automotive came up with the 675LT. As a nod to the F1 GTR Longtail from the 1990s, the Super Series supercar with the Long Tail suffix was - and still is - an uncompromising machine, designed to go fast in a straight line and the corners. And to thrill the driver, of course! 32 photos



The 570S is now in the same boat as the 650S was before the 675LT, which is another way of saying that something “raw and uncompromised” is coming. Those are the words used by Mclaren on “ The Edge Is Calling ,” a web page that shows a part of the rear bumper, right-hand side taillight, and extreme bodywork tweaks.Looking closer at the tread of the right rear tire, that’s road-legal – but track focused – Pirelli P-Zero Trofeo R rubber. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen; McLaren is teasing the 600LT in this image, sporting a lot of carbon fiber on the rear bumper.The Woking-based automaker even uses the hashtag #Supercar on social media to raise the hype up, although McLaren forgets that the 570S is part of the Sports Series. Be that as it may, 600 horsepower is a whole lot of suck-squeeze-bang-blow.“How do you know it’s 600 and not 595?” Searching through trademark databases in the UK, Europe, and United States of America will return no results, which is why we’ve used common sense for our guesstimate. If the 650S morphed into the 675LT by adding 25 additional horsepower, McLaren’s Automotive division would do the same with the 570S and 600LT. An extra 30 ponies fit the bill, more so if you remember the Super Series now starts from 720 PS with the 720S.“Brace yourself for that moment,” McLaren tells us. “This is the moment to push yourself. To the very edge.” Although this choice of words sounds nice when describing a mid-engine supercar focused on handling, pushing oneself to the edge has a different meaning from a particular age onwards. Straight to the point, when was the last time you’ve pulled an all-nighter for whatever work- or family-related reason?