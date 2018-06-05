autoevolution
 

Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo Drag Races BMW X5 M, Makes a Point

5 Jun 2018, 11:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Nowadays, drag races are very different to the kind of velocity adventures we used to see a decade ago. For instance, the sprinting spectacle you're about to see involves a pair of machines which weren't built with drag racing as a top priority, namely a BMW X5 M and a Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo. Nevertheless, the two slices of Germany managed to put on quite a show.
4 photos
Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo Drag Races BMW X5 MPorsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo Drag Races BMW X5 MPorsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo Drag Races BMW X5 M
As far as we know, both slices of Germany came in factory stock form, so the battle was fair. Keep in mind that the fight took place on a Swedish airfield, so the two had all the space they needed in order to deliver a clear conclusion.

The Panny served as the camera car for this battle, with the YouTuber behind the video riding shotgun during the fight between the 550 hp Porscha and the 575 hp Bimmer.

And while we don't want to throw too many spoilers your way, we can mention that there was no need for a photo finish when the Porsche and the BMW reached the end of the runway.

Speaking of which, this white M car might be familiar, since we've previously shown you the vehicle battling a Maserati Levante S.

If the drag race we have here happens to quench your thirst for German battles, we'll remind you that we brought you another battle of the sort earlier today. The said fight involved a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and an F10-generation BMW M5.

Of course, a stock M5 would be no match for the Neunelfer, but the Bimmer we're talking about had been taken to the gym. To be more precise, the twin-turbo V8 motor of the super-sedan was dialed up to 750 hp, which sounds like a reasonable muscle number in a battle against the 500 hp rear-engined animal.

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo BMW X5 M BMW drag racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties Drifting Guide for Dummies Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tank Vs. Well Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Bush Winch Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Latest car models:
CITROEN C5 AircrossCITROEN C5 Aircross Large SUVFIAT Fullback Double CabFIAT Fullback Double Cab Heavy Duty PickupFIAT Fullback CrossFIAT Fullback Cross Fullsize PickupFIAT Fullback Extended CabFIAT Fullback Extended Cab Fullsize PickupKIA SportageKIA Sportage Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 