Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo Drag Races BMW X5 M, Makes a Point

Nowadays, drag races are very different to the kind of velocity adventures we used to see a decade ago. For instance, the sprinting spectacle you're about to see involves a pair of machines which weren't built with drag racing as a top priority, namely a BMW X5 M and a Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo. Nevertheless, the two slices of Germany managed to put on quite a show.

The Panny served as the camera car for this battle, with the YouTuber behind the video riding shotgun during the fight between the 550 hp Porscha and the 575 hp Bimmer.



And while we don't want to throw too many spoilers your way, we can mention that there was no need for a photo finish when the Porsche and the BMW reached the end of the runway.



Of course, a stock M5 would be no match for the Neunelfer, but the Bimmer we're talking about had been taken to the gym. To be more precise, the twin-turbo V8 motor of the super-sedan was dialed up to 750 hp, which sounds like a reasonable muscle number in a battle against the 500 hp rear-engined animal.



