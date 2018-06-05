Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drag Races 750 HP BMW M5 with Humiliating Results

With the F10 incarnation of the BMW M5 having now retired, making room for the all-wheel-drive monster that is the F90, more and more owners are willing to take the first down the aftermarket route. And what do you do after such a trip to the gym? You do drag racing, of course. And the example we're here to display does deliver quite the spectacle, with the Bimmer battling a Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

4 photos



We're looking at a factory stock 991.1 incarnation of the



As for the super-sedan, we're not aware of the exact mods fitted to the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. Nevertheless, according to the details delivered by the piece of footage documenting the battle, the motor had been pushed to 750 hp.



The standing start traction issues of the F10 M5 are not a secret, but the Bimmer didn't have to deal with such problems, since the two slices of Germany battled using a rolling takeoff.



And the generous runway means that you'll get a clear view of how these two beasts perform at full speed.



Note that the track special nature of the Rennsport Neunelfer means its PDK has an uber-aggressive setup, with this helping the Porscha in such straight line battles.



As for the four-door monster, the



Alas, the M5 was used as the camera car for this duel, which means the aural side of the video isn't as special as it could've been.



The two got together on an airfield in Sweden, so their drivers had no other worries but to keep the throttle welded to the floor - keep in mind that we're talking about a pair of two-pedal machines here.We're looking at a factory stock 991.1 incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS , so this mixes 500 naturally aspirated horses with a PDK dual-clutch setup.As for the super-sedan, we're not aware of the exact mods fitted to the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. Nevertheless, according to the details delivered by the piece of footage documenting the battle, the motor had been pushed to 750 hp.The standing start traction issues of the F10 M5 are not a secret, but the Bimmer didn't have to deal with such problems, since the two slices of Germany battled using a rolling takeoff.And the generous runway means that you'll get a clear view of how these two beasts perform at full speed.Note that the track special nature of the Rennsport Neunelfer means its PDK has an uber-aggressive setup, with this helping the Porscha in such straight line battles.As for the four-door monster, the Bavarian saloon relies on brute force, easily dominating the Porsche regarding both power and torque.Alas, the M5 was used as the camera car for this duel, which means the aural side of the video isn't as special as it could've been.