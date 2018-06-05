Ferrari 488 GTB Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan, Winner Takes It All

Ladies and gentlemen drag racers, you are about to zoom in on a great supercar adventure, one that involves two of the most popular mid-engined machines out there, namely the Lamborghini Huracan and the Ferrari 488 GTB.

However, with the model no longer being a new arrival, a few owners have started using their machines for sprinting fights, with the most recent adventure of the sort seeing a Spider incarnation of the Fezza



Returning to the fight we have here, the twin-turbo V8 and the naturally aspirated V10 beasts duked it out on three separate occasions. It's worth noting that the video documenting the battles also involve the timeslips, which only makes the conclusion of the showoff even more brutal.



Yes, the Lambo is heavier than the Ferrari, while packing less horsepower and torque. In fact, the only on-paper advantage of the Huracan is its all-paw hardware. As for what happens in the real world... we're inviting you to place your bets.



When it comes to the aural side of the battle between the two exotics, the winner is clear. And, since both supercars had cameras strapped to them, we can enjoy the full aural might of the battle.Those of you tuned into our drag racing tales have probably seen this Raging Bull before

If the Rosso Mars Lamborghini Huracan you see here seems familiar, it's probably because we've



For instance, last time we featured this Sant'Agata Bolognese machine, the mid-engined machine duked it out with a Dodge Demon, with the two also choosing the drag strip as their battleground.



