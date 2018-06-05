New Rocket Design Burns Itself to Generate Thrust

LaFerrari vs. Porsche 918 Spyder Texan Drag Race is a Bummer

When a LaFerrari meets a Porsche 918 Spyder at the drag strip, it all sounds like a match made in heaven. However, real-life encounters don't always meet expectations, even if things happen to be well prepared. 4 photos



And the Texan battle also came with a father and son twist, as the senior hooned the 963 hp Fezza, while the junior got behind the wheel of the 887 Zuffenhausen halo car. And we have to mention that both velocity monsters we have here came dressed in white.



Alas, the two drivers didn't seem familiar with the rules of the Christmas Tree game, as you'll notice in the piece of footage documenting the battle.



However, since their elapsed time and trap speed quarter-mile numbers were recorded, we can clearly see the winner of the sprinting fight.



Note that the Porscha had two advantages here - the first came from the layout of the car, with the all-paw setup of the gas-electric beast meaning that getting the launch right wasn't all that difficult.



As for the second asset of the Porscha, this came from the element linking the steering wheel to the pedals, with the driver sticking to the Launch Control procedure, which is something we can't say about the LaF wielder.What do the numbers tell us?

For the record, the best 1,320 feet time of the Prancing Horse sits at 9.5 seconds, while the best 918 Spyder run of the sort sits at 9.8 seconds.



P.S.: This imperfect race between two perfect cars reminds us of two battles we showed you yesterday, which involved a Bugatti Chiron fighting a



