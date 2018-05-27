2019 Ferrari 488 Spider Drag Races Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with Brutal Results

Ever wondered how you can own a 991.2-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 4S and still feel your toy is slow? Well, for one thing, you could always drag race a Ferrari 488 Spider when engaged in a quest such as the one mentioned above. At least that's what Neunelfer owner Nick Murray recently did.

You know Nick, he's the Porschephile who loves to use his C4S in all sorts of scenarios and his latest adventure saw the 420 hp rear-engined sportscar having to battle a 670 hp Maranello machine.The two duked it out on three separate occasions, with the final race being of particular interest to us. That's because while the Porscha started in second gear (all the battles involved rolling takeoffs), the Prancing Horse was in sixth.Oh and did we mention that the German machine comes with a stick shift? That's right, the owner had the pleasure of rowing through the gears while fitting the Fezza.Speaking of the 488 Spider, this example of the mid-engined delight goes well above the $250,000 price one might pay for such a slice of Italy. Heck, the paint alone is worth about $100,000 (that's right, you could buy a base 911 Carrera for the money), with the rest of the options pushing the price of the Ferrari to about $420,000.Then again, in the Maranello realm, going for such spicy optional extras is always worth it. For one thing, having a Ferrari that stands out when compared to others of its kind is no small feat. Then there's the value of the car, with highly optioned examples obviously behaving differently to your "usual" red/white units.Oh, and if this dynamic mashup seems odd, we'll remind you that Nick once used his Porsche 911 to battle a Jeep Wrangler. The stunt involved quite a bit of ice and snow, as well as an improvised autocross course.