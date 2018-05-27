autoevolution
 

2019 Ferrari 488 Spider Drag Races Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with Brutal Results

27 May 2018, 15:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ever wondered how you can own a 991.2-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 4S and still feel your toy is slow? Well, for one thing, you could always drag race a Ferrari 488 Spider when engaged in a quest such as the one mentioned above. At least that's what Neunelfer owner Nick Murray recently did.
4 photos
2019 Ferrari 488 Spider Drag Races Porsche 911 Carrera 4S2019 Ferrari 488 Spider Drag Races Porsche 911 Carrera 4S2019 Ferrari 488 Spider Drag Races Porsche 911 Carrera 4S
You know Nick, he's the Porschephile who loves to use his C4S in all sorts of scenarios and his latest adventure saw the 420 hp rear-engined sportscar having to battle a 670 hp Maranello machine.

The two duked it out on three separate occasions, with the final race being of particular interest to us. That's because while the Porscha started in second gear (all the battles involved rolling takeoffs), the Prancing Horse was in sixth.

Oh and did we mention that the German machine comes with a stick shift? That's right, the owner had the pleasure of rowing through the gears while fitting the Fezza.

Speaking of the 488 Spider, this example of the mid-engined delight goes well above the $250,000 price one might pay for such a slice of Italy. Heck, the paint alone is worth about $100,000 (that's right, you could buy a base 911 Carrera for the money), with the rest of the options pushing the price of the Ferrari to about $420,000.

Then again, in the Maranello realm, going for such spicy optional extras is always worth it. For one thing, having a Ferrari that stands out when compared to others of its kind is no small feat. Then there's the value of the car, with highly optioned examples obviously behaving differently to your "usual" red/white units.

Oh, and if this dynamic mashup seems odd, we'll remind you that Nick once used his Porsche 911 to battle a Jeep Wrangler. The stunt involved quite a bit of ice and snow, as well as an improvised autocross course.

ferrari 488 Spider ferrari 488 Ferrari Porsche 911 Porsche drag racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Booth Girls Have Cooties WLTP and RDE Tests Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Tank Vs. Well Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
FERRARI models:
FERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticFERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeFERRARI GTC4Lusso TFERRARI GTC4Lusso T LuxuryFERRARI 812 SuperfastFERRARI 812 Superfast CoupeFERRARI LaFerrari ApertaFERRARI LaFerrari Aperta ExoticAll FERRARI models  
 
 