Dodge Demon Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan, Wheelspin Kicks In

As anybody who knows a thing or two about drag strips knows, one shouldn't put too much trust in on-paper racing. Nevertheless, we're always delighted to bring you examples of this, with the most recent one involving the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4.

5 photos



However, things are different in real life, as the piece of drag racing footage we're here to bring you demonstrates.



The adventure sees the two getting together at the drag strip, which means the drivers enjoyed the prepped surface of the track, while the good old Christmas Tree was there to deliver even chances for the takeoff phase of the battle.



In fact, the pair duked it out on three separate occasions, with the aficionados behind the wheel being eager to reach a conclusion.



We have to mention that both machines came in factory stock form. For the



As for the SRT beast, this came with the goodies from the Demon Crate, namely the race gas ECU (the tank was filled with 100 octane juice) and the skinny front tires. So yes, the muscle car delivered 840 ponies.



Now, before inviting you to check out the video of the races, we'll mention that the clip includes the time slips for each race. As such, you don't necessarily have to believe your eyes (the driver's reaction times matter here) when seeking the winner.



Brooks, the YouTuber behind the adventure, who also happens to own the Lambo in the video, mentions two Demon-driving vloggers at the end of the clip. Well, here are the kind of adventures



In theory, the battle between the two doesn't make any sense, since the Mopar machine should leave the Raging Bull trailing in its wake. After all, Dodge offers a 9.65s quarter-mile time for its halo car, while the Italian exotic can deliver 10.6 passes.However, things are different in real life, as the piece of drag racing footage we're here to bring you demonstrates.The adventure sees the two getting together at the drag strip, which means the drivers enjoyed the prepped surface of the track, while the good old Christmas Tree was there to deliver even chances for the takeoff phase of the battle.In fact, the pair duked it out on three separate occasions, with the aficionados behind the wheel being eager to reach a conclusion.We have to mention that both machines came in factory stock form. For the Huracan , things are simple, since this meant the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine was present in 610 hp trim.As for the SRT beast, this came with the goodies from the Demon Crate, namely the race gas(the tank was filled with 100 octane juice) and the skinny front tires. So yes, the muscle car delivered 840 ponies.Now, before inviting you to check out the video of the races, we'll mention that the clip includes the time slips for each race. As such, you don't necessarily have to believe your eyes (the driver's reaction times matter here) when seeking the winner.Brooks, the YouTuber behind the adventure, who also happens to own the Lambo in the video, mentions two Demon-driving vloggers at the end of the clip. Well, here are the kind of adventures SRT Mush and Demonology can deliver.