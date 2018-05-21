McLaren 720S Drag Races Ferrari 488 GTB, Destruction Occurs

When McLaren returned to building road cars back in 2011, people simply couldn't stop comparing the MP4-12C to the Ferrari 458. Well, Woking has come a long way since then and the time has now come to pit the 720S against the 488 GTB.
No, we're not talking about a complete comparo. Instead, we're referring to a much simpler affair, namely a drag race involving the Macca and the Fezza.
The two recently got together at the drag strip, with this meaning they could benefit from the prepped surface of the track (we are, after all, talking about rear-wheel drive beasts) and keep things on the safe side.
We have to mention that both mid-engined machines seen here came in factory stock form, which means we can talk about a 670 hp output for the Italian and a 720 hp muscle figure for the Brit.
Actually, the latter is debatable - as independent dyno runs have shown, the official crankshaft output number of the McLaren 720S is a massive understatement, with the actual hp figure of the thing sitting at over 750 ponies.
The piece of footage documenting the battle of the two twin-turbo V8 delights also follows the two throughout their day, which means we can see their best quarter-mile times in addition to the ones delivered during their encounter.
Now, before you head over to the "play" button blow, we'll elaborate on the point made in the intro. Keep in mind this isn't a complete comparison. And even if the battle were to include other numbers, such as lap times, it still wouldn't tell the complete story.
That's because the character is the element that sets the two supercars apart. Sure, the McLaren is a highly evolved manifestation of Woking's mantra, but it still can't hold a candle to the Prancing Horse when it comes to the emotional side of the driving experience.
