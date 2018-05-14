2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races Dodge Charger Hellcat, Bad Luck Strikes

Drivers of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 are split into two main camps: there are those who take things gradually during the break-in period and those who have no issue with taking their supercar to the drag strip in this infancy stage. Well, you're about to check out an adventure involving an example of the latter, which a ZR1 having recently drag raced a Dodge Charger Hellcat.

5 photos



As far as we know, both beasts came in stock form and while this means thins were simple in the case of the Hellcat, we have to drop the details of the 'Vette.



To be more precise, the ZR1 was fitted with the ZTK aero package, which means its massive rear wing worked against it. Nevertheless, the eight-speed auto of the Chevrolet Corvette helped the machine in its quarter-mile quest.



As you'll get to notice in the piece of footage documenting the race, the



While we're talking matters that can easily stir up the Chevy and Dodge fans, we'll remind you that this is the second time today when we discuss a drag racing involving a C7-generation ZR1 and an SRT beast.



That's because we've



Sure, the Challenger, with its Demon range-topper, is the usual suspect when it comes to drag racing the 2019 ZR1 (more on this below), but we're always glad to see a Mopar four-door duking it out with Chevrolet's halo car.As far as we know, both beasts came in stock form and while this means thins were simple in the case of the Hellcat, we have to drop the details of the 'Vette.To be more precise, the ZR1 was fitted with the ZTK aero package, which means its massive rear wing worked against it. Nevertheless, the eight-speed auto of the Chevrolet Corvette helped the machine in its quarter-mile quest.As you'll get to notice in the piece of footage documenting the race, the Corvette ZR1 also raced other machines before duking it out with the Charger Hellcat and the Chevy delivered 10s passes.While we're talking matters that can easily stir up the Chevy and Dodge fans, we'll remind you that this is the second time today when we discuss a drag racing involving a C7-generation ZR1 and an SRT beast.That's because we've shown you a drag strip fight that pitted an MY19 ZR1 against Dodge's quickest, namely the Challenger Demon. Both machines came in factory stock form and since the battle took place at the drag strip, the Dodge took full advantage of the traction present made by its Nitto drag radials.