2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Lets Us Peak at MBUX Infotainment

When the Mercedes B-Class first went on sale, tourers were really popular. In fact, this was one of the best selling cars in Germany for many years, prompting BMW to develop the 2 Series Active Tourer.

Several months ago, we saw the 2019 model without camouflage, and the placement of its pillars, windows and other mounting points convinced us it was a major refresh based on the older generation. The practice is not uncommon, mainly when profit margins are tight on a very popular car - Fiesta, Corsa and so on.



Mercedes has had to work a little bit harder to win over family car buyers, which is why the B-Class is going to be filled with every new technology developed for the A-Class. This is not surprising, considering the pair will share production facilities and parts suppliers.



Probably the most attention-grabbing components will be the infotainment screens. Several configurations will be available, the biggest of which features two 10-inch monitors taking over the top of the dash.



There's going to be more than a passing resemblance to bigger, much cooler cars like the AMG Line package.



This car is a real load lugger with slightly more space as standard than a Ford C-Max. The rear bench slides for either more cargo or legroom and I believe this is one of the few cars in the segment where the front seat can be folded too. You also get a ski hatch and that weird Mercedes-badged shopping basket under the false floor.



A radar system in the nose could help lower your insurance costs while the latest batch of engines should keep running costs at bay.



