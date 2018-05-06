2020 Mercedes GLA Spied Torturing Tires on the Nurburgring

Lapping the Nurburgring is probably the last thing crossover buyers think about. But most German manufacturers like to go the extra mile and test all their cars there, including Mercedes-Benz. That's why we see the all-new GLA-Class getting some track torture in this latest spy video.

We saw a similar setup during the early winter testing phase of the A-Class, which leads us to believe that the



The original GLA was birthed by Mercedes in 2013, about two years after they started making compacts. In 2014, they added both the Renault 1.5-liter engine and the 360 horsepower AMG setup.



Both should survive into the next generation, as the GLA remains both a cheap Mercedes crossover for Europe and the performance hatchback for the American market.



We tried listening in for the engine sound in the video, but all we heard was the chirping of the front tires as they struggle to keep the car on the track. However, we can tell you that the GLA is fitted with both independent rear suspension and a front-biased AWD system. The only powertrain available on the new A-Class that would fit the bill is the "250" with a 2-liter turbo pushing out over 220 horsepower.



Right now, the GLA appears to be an advanced test mule, indicated by its temporary round taillights, flared rear arches and front end, which appears to be copied directly from the A-Class.



Based on its sporty raised hatchback appearance, the GLA should compete directly with the BMW X2, as well as the Infiniti QX30, possibly even the Audi Q2. There's a new version of the Q3 coming out this year, but it looks significantly more substantial.



