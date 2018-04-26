All-New Mercedes CLA-Class Spied in Detail, Doesn't Look Like the A-Class

After this week's reveal in China, we know exactly what the first A-Class sedan in Mercedes-Benz history looks like. For a while now, people have been confusing it with the CLA, even suggesting that it's a replacement for the four-door coupe.
However, this latest spy video from Stuttgart sheds new light on the CLA 2, a model which could be ready to debut by the end of the year. Notice just how much longer the rear overhang is compared to the normal sedan. That really sells the "baby CLS" formula.
The previous CLA was also supposed to be similar to the bigger four-door coupe, but never quite managed this, probably due to cost and platform limitations. But the new version of the MFA platform has allowed Mercedes more flexibility.
For example, the CLA is going to be way longer than the A-Class and it might have a different wheelbase too. For the sake of driver enjoyment, this model should have independent rear suspension as standard too.
Extra-thick camouflage has been placed over the trunk and hood of the prototype. However, we can still see that the design is less fussy and more in tune with the rest of the Mercedes family.
The Germans sometimes make cars that are exciting but out of your reach, or very obtainable yet boring. The CLA falls somewhere in the middle, as it's still no a rear-driven Merc with a big V8 engine, yet will offer that incredible MBUX infotainment system we saw on the A-Class. The main difference inside is going to be a more driver-focused dash, just like you see when you compare the CLS and E-Class.
The smallest engine offered could be a 1.3-liter turbo developed with Renault. However, Mercedes is likely to place an emphasis on larger displacement units, just like it doesn't offer a four-cylinder in the CLS (yet). The 7-speed gearbox should be standard until something better comes along.
The previous CLA was also supposed to be similar to the bigger four-door coupe, but never quite managed this, probably due to cost and platform limitations. But the new version of the MFA platform has allowed Mercedes more flexibility.
For example, the CLA is going to be way longer than the A-Class and it might have a different wheelbase too. For the sake of driver enjoyment, this model should have independent rear suspension as standard too.
Extra-thick camouflage has been placed over the trunk and hood of the prototype. However, we can still see that the design is less fussy and more in tune with the rest of the Mercedes family.
The Germans sometimes make cars that are exciting but out of your reach, or very obtainable yet boring. The CLA falls somewhere in the middle, as it's still no a rear-driven Merc with a big V8 engine, yet will offer that incredible MBUX infotainment system we saw on the A-Class. The main difference inside is going to be a more driver-focused dash, just like you see when you compare the CLS and E-Class.
The smallest engine offered could be a 1.3-liter turbo developed with Renault. However, Mercedes is likely to place an emphasis on larger displacement units, just like it doesn't offer a four-cylinder in the CLS (yet). The 7-speed gearbox should be standard until something better comes along.