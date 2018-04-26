autoevolution
 

All-New Mercedes CLA-Class Spied in Detail, Doesn't Look Like the A-Class

26 Apr 2018, 12:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
After this week's reveal in China, we know exactly what the first A-Class sedan in Mercedes-Benz history looks like. For a while now, people have been confusing it with the CLA, even suggesting that it's a replacement for the four-door coupe.
3 photos
All-New Mercedes CLA-Class Spied in Detail, Doesn't Look Like the A-ClassAll-New Mercedes CLA-Class Spied in Detail, Doesn't Look Like the A-Class
However, this latest spy video from Stuttgart sheds new light on the CLA 2, a model which could be ready to debut by the end of the year. Notice just how much longer the rear overhang is compared to the normal sedan. That really sells the "baby CLS" formula.

The previous CLA was also supposed to be similar to the bigger four-door coupe, but never quite managed this, probably due to cost and platform limitations. But the new version of the MFA platform has allowed Mercedes more flexibility.

For example, the CLA is going to be way longer than the A-Class and it might have a different wheelbase too. For the sake of driver enjoyment, this model should have independent rear suspension as standard too.

Extra-thick camouflage has been placed over the trunk and hood of the prototype. However, we can still see that the design is less fussy and more in tune with the rest of the Mercedes family.

The Germans sometimes make cars that are exciting but out of your reach, or very obtainable yet boring. The CLA falls somewhere in the middle, as it's still no a rear-driven Merc with a big V8 engine, yet will offer that incredible MBUX infotainment system we saw on the A-Class. The main difference inside is going to be a more driver-focused dash, just like you see when you compare the CLS and E-Class.

The smallest engine offered could be a 1.3-liter turbo developed with Renault. However, Mercedes is likely to place an emphasis on larger displacement units, just like it doesn't offer a four-cylinder in the CLS (yet). The 7-speed gearbox should be standard until something better comes along.

CLA-Class CLA II 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class spy video spyshots
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes Digital Light First Look Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ A-Class L SedanMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L Sedan CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205) Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMANMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMAN LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACHMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACH LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 