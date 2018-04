In fact, the only visual difference between the China-only Mercedes-Benz A-Class L Sedan and the upcoming regular A-Class Sedan is a slightly longer rear door, but you'd only see that when the models are parked side-by-side.We already knew how the car would look from a couple of revealing spy photos taken last year, and an official image of the model was also leaked a couple of days ago. This time we're talking about information straight from the horse's mouth.As expected, the car looks nearly identical regarding proportions to the concept that previewed it last year, the Concept A Sedan , which was also revealed in China.“With our Chinese customers’ wishes and needs in mind, we developed the AClass L Sedan for the local market, which is the first and only long-wheelbase model in the premium compact car segment,” said Hubertus Troska, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Greater China. “This long wheelbase version offers added space, with a rear compartment dedicated to meeting local preferences. And given our customers in China are young and connected, our new, intuitive MBUX telematics system gives them a highly individualized digital experience. With these highlight features and more, the AClass L Sedan is an excellent choice for our Chinese customers. We believe it will promote our further growth as our fifth model produced locally at BBAC, and we will build it in China, for China together with our partner BAIC."The new compact sedan measures 4609/1796/1460 mm (181.4/70.7/57.5 in) in length/width/height, so it's only a tiny bit shorter than a C-Class but a lot longer than the A-Class hatchback, on which it is based.Since the car is exclusively developed for China, its future European brethren will be slightly shorter regarding wheelbase. The Euro A-Class Sedan will have a 2729 mm (107.4 in) wheelbase, 60 mm (2.4 in) shorter than the Chinese A-Class L Sedan when it goes on sale later this year.At market launch, the A-Class L Sedan will only be available with the 1.33-liter four-cylinder co-developed with Renault in two power outputs (136 and 163 hp), while a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 190 hp will follow later on.It is assumed that the shorter, Euro A-Class Sedan will feature the same powerplants, accompanied by an array of diesels and different power outputs.