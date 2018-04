Supercars Handled with Gaming Console Controllers Are a Neat Trick

No, the machines weren't drifted or pushed to the limit on the Nurburgring. In fact, these were simply revved and moved a couple of feet away from the camera. Then again, the twist lies in how the go-fast animals were handled.To be more precise, the machines were apparently played with using gaming console controllers. The stunt involves a Ferrari 488 GTB, which even received a Prancing Horse-branded controller, a Lamborghini Huracan and a Porsche 911 GT3, the 991.2 kind.This is, of course, just a stunt, one that comes from car exporter Autoexport, who took to Instagram to bring the shenanigan to us. And we have to applaud the effort, since the action almost seems legit - you'll find the stunts in the pieces of Instagram footage at the bottom of the page.Now, if supercars and console controllers being put into the same sentence give you a deja vu, it probably has to do with a stunt we discussed back in October last year.Than's when an aficionado decided to turn his Lamborghini Aventador into an Xbox controller. The man went all the way, coming up with a functional setup. And once the wiring job was completed, he stepped inside his Raging Bull and engaged in Forza Motorsport 7 adventures.Of course, there are also other ways of grabbing attention on Instagram. For instance, just earlier today we showed you a digital proposal that should achieve this purpose. Unlike the analog play above, we talked about a digital proposal, namely a set of videos presenting concept supercar/hypercar keys.We're looking at smart key proposals, with these promising to control various features of the said machines from outside the vehicles, coming with generous touchscreen displays.