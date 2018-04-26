autoevolution
 

Supercars Handled with Gaming Console Controllers Are a Neat Trick

26 Apr 2018, 12:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ever wondered how one can grab attention on social media these days? We're here to deliver a fresh example of this and it involves a trio of supercars.
4 photos
Supercars Handled with Gaming Console ControllersSupercars Handled with Gaming Console ControllersSupercars Handled with Gaming Console Controllers
No, the machines weren't drifted or pushed to the limit on the Nurburgring. In fact, these were simply revved and moved a couple of feet away from the camera. Then again, the twist lies in how the go-fast animals were handled.

To be more precise, the machines were apparently played with using gaming console controllers. The stunt involves a Ferrari 488 GTB, which even received a Prancing Horse-branded controller, a Lamborghini Huracan and a Porsche 911 GT3, the 991.2 kind.

This is, of course, just a stunt, one that comes from car exporter Autoexport, who took to Instagram to bring the shenanigan to us. And we have to applaud the effort, since the action almost seems legit - you'll find the stunts in the pieces of Instagram footage at the bottom of the page.

Now, if supercars and console controllers being put into the same sentence give you a deja vu, it probably has to do with a stunt we discussed back in October last year.

Than's when an aficionado decided to turn his Lamborghini Aventador into an Xbox controller. The man went all the way, coming up with a functional setup. And once the wiring job was completed, he stepped inside his Raging Bull and engaged in Forza Motorsport 7 adventures.

Of course, there are also other ways of grabbing attention on Instagram. For instance, just earlier today we showed you a digital proposal that should achieve this purpose. Unlike the analog play above, we talked about a digital proposal, namely a set of videos presenting concept supercar/hypercar keys.

We're looking at smart key proposals, with these promising to control various features of the said machines from outside the vehicles, coming with generous touchscreen displays.


 

A little fun with the Ferrari 488. #WEAREXPORTS #carvideos #ferrari #488 @carswithoutlimits @217mph @exoticsmotorsport_official @lovecars @amazing_cars

A post shared by AutoExport (@autoexport) on Apr 17, 2018 at 1:36am PDT


 

We had to give the Lambo a go too ® #WEAREXPORTS #carvideos #lamborghini #huracan #amzingcars #supercarbuzz #madwhips #superstreet #blacklist #carlifestyle #instacars #repost #carswithoutlimits @black_list @supercarsbuzz @carkings @carlifestyle @motorworld_247

A post shared by AutoExport (@autoexport) on Apr 17, 2018 at 4:58am PDT



 

Don't hate the player, hate the game! Porsche GT3 #WEAREXPORTS #porsche #gt3 #carvideos #madwhips #porschemotors #cult911 #porscheartdaily #hypercarvideos #cars #carswithoutlimits #supercars #carsgram #blacklist #carsofinstagram @porscheclub @911legendsneverdie @exotics_master @carszene

A post shared by AutoExport (@autoexport) on Apr 17, 2018 at 7:10am PDT

supercar Porsche 911 GT3 Ferrari 488 GTB lamborghini Huracan
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes Digital Light First Look Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI i20 5-doorsHYUNDAI i20 5-doors CrossoverAUDI Q5LAUDI Q5L Premium SUVLEXUS ESLEXUS ES CompactMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L SedanMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L Sedan CompactINFINITI EX37INFINITI EX37 Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 