Supercars Handled with Gaming Console Controllers Are a Neat Trick

To be more precise, the machines were apparently played with using gaming console controllers. The stunt involves a Ferrari 488 GTB, which even received a Prancing Horse-branded controller, a Lamborghini Huracan and a Porsche 911 GT3, the 991.2 kind.
This is, of course, just a stunt, one that comes from car exporter Autoexport, who took to Instagram to bring the shenanigan to us. And we have to applaud the effort, since the action almost seems legit - you'll find the stunts in the pieces of Instagram footage at the bottom of the page.
Now, if supercars and console controllers being put into the same sentence give you a deja vu, it probably has to do with a stunt we discussed back in October last year.
Than's when an aficionado decided to turn his Lamborghini Aventador into an Xbox controller. The man went all the way, coming up with a functional setup. And once the wiring job was completed, he stepped inside his Raging Bull and engaged in Forza Motorsport 7 adventures.
Of course, there are also other ways of grabbing attention on Instagram. For instance, just earlier today we showed you a digital proposal that should achieve this purpose. Unlike the analog play above, we talked about a digital proposal, namely a set of videos presenting concept supercar/hypercar keys.
We're looking at smart key proposals, with these promising to control various features of the said machines from outside the vehicles, coming with generous touchscreen displays.
