McLaren Rolls Out Five Examples Of The 570S Spider Design Edition

22 Apr 2018, 11:15 UTC
by
The 570S Spider may be the cheapest convertible in the McLaren lineup, but that doesn’t mean it’s a lesser car in terms of customization and exclusivity. Take the Design Edition as a case in point, of which the automaker offers five.
Available to order as a package, the Design Edition adds £8,100 to £10,700 to the starting price of the 570S Spider (£164,750). How to these five cars differ from one another? First of all, there’s the exterior color: Onyx Black (pictured), Silica White, Storm Grey, Vermillion Red, and Vega Blue. Then there’s the matching interior scheme, comprising of orange Nappa leather, carbon black Alcantara, perforated leather inserts with contrasting stitching, and color coordinated steering wheel.

The two-piece retractable hardtop comes in the body color, while the 10-spoke forged alloy wheels are finished in Stealth. The brake calipers, meanwhile, feature McLaren lettering in black over McLaren Orange (a.k.a. Papaya Orange). The finishing touch comes in the form of still finishers, which like the calipers, feature the British automaker’s name.

Beyond the Design Edition package’s contents, customers can further personalize their purchase with carbon-fiber interior trim and exterior components, the SuperSports exhaust system, and the list of optional extras goes on and on and on.

Like the regular 570S Spider, the roof of the Design Edition takes 15 seconds to open or close at vehicle speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph). The engine’s output is also similar, rated at 570 PS (562 brake horsepower) and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) of torque.

“There is a virtually limitless number of different personalization opportunities for the McLaren 570S Spider and who better to begin the process than the people who designed it?” explained Rob Melville, whose role is design director at McLaren Automotive. “We have selected key exterior and interior colors and finishes that we believe showcase the 570S Spider in the most desirable way and are offering them as Design Editions that we as designers would choose."
