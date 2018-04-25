autoevolution
 

McLaren 570GT Cabbeen Collection Shows Off Its Chinese Dragons

25 Apr 2018, 8:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
From ancient scrolls to contemporary art, the dragon is an integral part of Chinese culture. The symbolism of the dragon also happens to be different from how the mythological creature is perceived in the west, though some people take the symbolic value one step too far. Enter the McLaren 570GT Cabbeen Collection.
9 photos
McLaren 570GT Cabbeen CollectionMcLaren 570GT Cabbeen CollectionMcLaren 570GT Cabbeen CollectionMcLaren 570GT Cabbeen CollectionMcLaren 570GT Cabbeen CollectionMcLaren 570GT Cabbeen CollectionMcLaren 570GT Cabbeen CollectionMcLaren 570GT Cabbeen Collection
A limited edition created by McLaren Special Operations in collaboration with Ziming Yang, the comfort-oriented supercar will be revealed in the flesh at the Auto China 2018 this week. “Ziming who?” The man who likes to be called Mr. Cabbeen, founder and chairman of a fashion house going by the same pseudonym.

Finished in Obsidian Black and complemented by hand-painted dragons on both doors, the Cabbeen Collection is furthered by 15-spoke GT wheels and brake calipers finished in Gloss Speedline Gold. The black-and-gold contrast isn’t bad at all, though nothing can compete with the John Player Special livery of the Lotus 76.

The dragon motif is present in the cabin as well, posing as embroideries on the center tunnel and rear luggage deck. The Chao-style embroideries come courtesy of Kang Huifang, director of the Professional Embroidery Committee (yes, that’s a job title) at the China Arts and Crafts Institute. According to the British automaker from Woking, Huifang’s 40-plus years of experience is what recommended her for the job.

“As a fusion of contemporary British design style and Chinese classic art elements, the 570GT Cabbeen Collection was created to satisfy Chinese customers' desire for individualization and is further evidence of the growing interest in MSO services in the China market,” commented Ansar Ali, head honcho of McLaren Special Operations.

McLaren will deliver five examples of the Cabbeen Collection to Chinese patrons, though the pricing hasn’t been made public. Being an MSO project with hand-painted and hand-sewn detailing, there’s no denying it’s a lot more expensive than the bone-stock 570GT. For reference, the most comfortable McLaren of them all starts at £154,000 in the UK, €195,350 in Germany, and $198,950 in the U.S.
mclaren 570gt Auto China 2018 McLaren supercar v8 China MSO
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tank Vs. Well Mercedes Digital Light First Look Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticMCLAREN 720SMCLAREN 720S ExoticMCLAREN 675LT SpiderMCLAREN 675LT Spider ExoticMCLAREN 650S SpiderMCLAREN 650S Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  
 
 