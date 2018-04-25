McLaren 570GT Cabbeen Collection Shows Off Its Chinese Dragons

From ancient scrolls to contemporary art, the dragon is an integral part of Chinese culture. The symbolism of the dragon also happens to be different from how the mythological creature is perceived in the west, though some people take the symbolic value one step too far. Enter the McLaren 570GT Cabbeen Collection.
A limited edition created by McLaren Special Operations in collaboration with Ziming Yang, the comfort-oriented supercar will be revealed in the flesh at the Auto China 2018 this week. “Ziming who?” The man who likes to be called Mr. Cabbeen, founder and chairman of a fashion house going by the same pseudonym.
Finished in Obsidian Black and complemented by hand-painted dragons on both doors, the Cabbeen Collection is furthered by 15-spoke GT wheels and brake calipers finished in Gloss Speedline Gold. The black-and-gold contrast isn’t bad at all, though nothing can compete with the John Player Special livery of the Lotus 76.
The dragon motif is present in the cabin as well, posing as embroideries on the center tunnel and rear luggage deck. The Chao-style embroideries come courtesy of Kang Huifang, director of the Professional Embroidery Committee (yes, that’s a job title) at the China Arts and Crafts Institute. According to the British automaker from Woking, Huifang’s 40-plus years of experience is what recommended her for the job.
“As a fusion of contemporary British design style and Chinese classic art elements, the 570GT Cabbeen Collection was created to satisfy Chinese customers' desire for individualization and is further evidence of the growing interest in MSO services in the China market,” commented Ansar Ali, head honcho of McLaren Special Operations.
McLaren will deliver five examples of the Cabbeen Collection to Chinese patrons, though the pricing hasn’t been made public. Being an MSO project with hand-painted and hand-sewn detailing, there’s no denying it’s a lot more expensive than the bone-stock 570GT. For reference, the most comfortable McLaren of them all starts at £154,000 in the UK, €195,350 in Germany, and $198,950 in the U.S.
