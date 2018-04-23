autoevolution
 

McLaren Senna Shows Up in Dutch Traffic, Causes a Stir

While we're waiting for the McLaren Senna to show up in the real world (think: customer cars being delivered), we can keep those in love with the Woking animal busy by showcasing the adventures of the Senna prototypes.
And the latest feat of the sort comes from The Netherlands, where a test car for the 800 hp machine was recently spotted in traffic - lens tip to Autogespot for the sighting.

It's not unusual for automotive producers to polish the final details of their contraptions even after these have made their official debuts, so this spotting shouldn't come as a surprise.

In fact, Mclaren has yet to deliver a crucial number associated with the Senna, namely its Nurburgring lap time. And given the technical might of the machine, we could see the Woking missile grabbing the production car lap record of the 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

And since McLaren partner Lanzante Motorsport is no stranger to pulling Green Hell stunts (the Lanzante-modded P1 LM delivered quite an impressive Ring feat, remember?), we wouldn't be surprised if McLaren grabbed Porsche's trophy.

And there's more - as those of you who have a thing for the the British carmaker know, the company has introduced the GTR racecar incarnation of the Senna, a beast that's sold out.

Well, the Senna GTR could follow the footsteps of the P1 GTR, which received a road-going conversion from the said motorsport partner.

And since the Senna no longer follows the hybrid path of the P1, we're expecting the 100 percent go-fast focus of the newcomer to be otherworldly.

Until we get our hands on more Senna goodies, we'll remind you that the 720S, which is the McLaren range member that sits the closest to the Senna, continues to impress the drag racing realm with its 9s runs, as we discussed earlier today.
