Nissan GT-R Nismo Burns Down on Tail of the Dragon

When talking about a Nissan GT-R Nismo tackling the Tail of the Dragon, an aficionado's mind will easily enter a dreamy state. However, such moments can turn into nightmares, as it was the case with the Godzilla example we have here.

7 photos



Witnesses reported that the driver tried to hold the fire under control using the onboard extinguisher, but failed - at least the guy behind the wheel reportedly escaped the incident unharmed (we believe that you can see the man holding the said extinguisher in the image above).



Alas, the Nissan halo car, which had received various tuning bits (more on this below) ended up being entirely consumed by the flames, as you can see in the images above.



Now, before any aficionado develops a Phyllophobia (this means just what you think it does), we need to mention that this version doesn't seem all that plausible. And



"I was there when this happened on Sunday. Some people reported what appeared to be gas or some other liquid coming from the car as he was driving before it caught on fire. Of course the credibility of these people at the scene is probably not very high. I only heard the leaves story after a few hours when posts emerged on social media. So who knows what the real story is but I'm also skeptical that a few leaves can catch a car on fire," the Redditor states.



Another user of the said social media claims to have identified the owner of the



"An improperly deleted evap canister could be the culprit. The owner will likely never admit fault as he owns a GT-R shop and can't be seen as responsible for burning his own $175k car to a crisp.The car was owned the owner at Forged Performance - Sharif Abdelbaset," Redditor el-captain-slow explains.



Regardless of the circumstances that led to the fiery disaster, we can be certain of one thing - the world now has one less Nissan GT-R Nismo. The Nismo GT-R took to the infamous hooning route on Sunday, but, at a certain point of its assault, the supercar burst into flames. It appears that the fire originated in one the wheel wells, with social media rumors talking about driven leaves that had been caught by the brakes being the source of the disaster.Witnesses reported that the driver tried to hold the fire under control using the onboard extinguisher, but failed - at least the guy behind the wheel reportedly escaped the incident unharmed (we believe that you can see the man holding the said extinguisher in the image above).Alas, the Nissan halo car, which had received various tuning bits (more on this below) ended up being entirely consumed by the flames, as you can see in the images above.Now, before any aficionado develops a Phyllophobia (this means just what you think it does), we need to mention that this version doesn't seem all that plausible. And Redditor bmwm3186, who claims to have witnessed the unfortunate event, drops an important clue on what might have caused the fire:"I was there when this happened on Sunday. Some people reported what appeared to be gas or some other liquid coming from the car as he was driving before it caught on fire. Of course the credibility of these people at the scene is probably not very high. I only heard the leaves story after a few hours when posts emerged on social media. So who knows what the real story is but I'm also skeptical that a few leaves can catch a car on fire," the Redditor states.Another user of the said social media claims to have identified the owner of the GT-R , explaining that the modding process might have been the element that led to the fire."An improperly deleted evap canister could be the culprit. The owner will likely never admit fault as he owns a GT-R shop and can't be seen as responsible for burning his own $175k car to a crisp.The car was owned the owner at Forged Performance - Sharif Abdelbaset," Redditor el-captain-slow explains.Regardless of the circumstances that led to the fiery disaster, we can be certain of one thing - the world now has one less Nissan GT-R Nismo.