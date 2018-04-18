2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 vs. McLaren 570s Drag Race Is a Brutal Street Fight

Unlike machines like the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which were built solely for drag racing purposes, the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 also has circuit blitzing duties to fulfill. However, you shouldn't expect this to keep Chevy drivers from drag racing the hell out of their machines.

In fact, we're here to bring you a sprinting brawl that saw the C7 incarnation of the ZR1 fighting a McLaren 570S.The battle took place on the road in Pennsylvania and it's worth noting that both cars are finished in orange, while sharing the garage of YouTuber Street Speed 717 (his real name is Mike).Both machines came in factory stock form, with none of them sporting track-destined updates. As far as the ZR1 is concerned, this means the 755 hp (765 PS) Chevy came with the small wing, not the humongous rear aero element included in the ZTK package As for the British supercar, we must keep in mind that while it may pack 560 hp (570 PS), this is about 500 lbs lighter when compared to the uber-Chevy, while also being more aerodynamic.The Macca comes in dual-clutch trim and the Corvette packs the seven-speed manual (keep in mind that the ZR1 is also offered with an eight-speed automatic tranny).It's not unusual for drivers to pull multiple runs during a street racing session, as this ensures the conclusion of the battle is relevant. However, the aficionados behind the wheel of these two supercars went all the way, duking it out on no less than six occasions.All the races involved rolling starts, as it was easier to pull such stunts in traffic, with the takeoffs taking place at 50 and 70 mph. As you can imagine, none of the velocity heroes managed to completelsy escape traction issues, with this being the fault of the weather - you can skip to the 8:43 point of the video below for the sprinting action.P.S.: Here's this McLaren 570S street racing a Dodge Demon.