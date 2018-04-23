autoevolution
 

McLaren 720S Does 9.5s 1/4-Mile Run, Beats Dodge Demon with Just a Tune

Ever since the McLaren 720S hit the streets last year, the British missile earner itself the status of the supercar that never lost a drag race. Going past the obvious exceptions, the Woking animal continues to impress, with the latest adventure of the sort coming from the aftermarket side of the industry.
To be more precise, an Ekanoo Racing-massaged McLaren 720S managed to play the quarter-mile game in 9.5 seconds, with the feat having taken place in Bahrain, where the said racing team is based. As for the trap speed of the Macca, this sat at 236 km/h (make that 147 mph).

And to answer the obvious question, we'll mention that the only mod packed by the car came in the form of a tune. And while the crew mentioned the 4.0-liter twin-turbo motor occupying the middle section of the vehicle is set to receive additional mods, this is another story for another time.

The said run barely allows the mid-engined animal to set a new world record, with the title having been grabbed from a 720S that delivered a 9.59s run at 146 mph (this was a US adventure, which also came after an ECU remap).

The word "impressive" is a bit of an understatement when it comes to describing the 1,320-foot number of the McLaren, since this allows the thing to leave behind monsters like the members of the Holy Trinity (think: McLaren P1, Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918 Spyder), as well as the Dodge Demon - the Mopar machine needs 9.65s to cover the quarter-mile sprint, even though no driver has managed to reach that number so far, since the Transbrake feature hasn't been used yet.

Now, before anybody points out that the number battles above are an apple-to-orange move, we'll also drop the quarter-mile number of the stock 720S.

After using tire warmers (pulling a burnout isn't exactly easy in the 720S), a factory stock McLaren 720S managed to complete the 1/4-mile run in 9.7 seconds back in November.

McLaren 720S McLaren drag racing supercar
