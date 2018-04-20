autoevolution
 

Tesla Model 3 Drag Races Porsche 911 on the Street, Destruction Occurs

Why would anybody want to drag race a Tesla Model 3 against a Porsche 911? Well, before talking about the reasons for such a straight-line battle, we need to mention this question is not hypothetical.
And that's because we've brought along a piece of vlogging that delivers just that - a drag race between the current Model 3 range-topper and a 991.2-generation Carrera 4S.

Sure, the Neunelfer dominates the electron juice sipper in terms of the power-to-weight ration (actually, this is an understatement), but the Palo Alto machine packs a strong asset when it comes to the gearbox.

As with most current electric vehicles, the Model 3 comes with a single-speed tranny - electric motors deliver peak torque from the very bottom of the rev range, remember?

Well, the rear-engined machine we have here, which packs 420 hp and tips the scales at 3,300 lbs (1,500 kg) packs a seven-speed manual, so the driver loses a bit of time each time he upshifts during the race.

Now, returning to the answers we mentioned in the intro, the first one that comes to mind is obvious - since the Tesla Model S, with its mid-10s quarter-mile time, has proven to be a drag racing sensation, it's only normal for that hype to inspire Model 3 owners to do the same.

Then there's the YouTuber behind this stunt. We're talking about Porsche aficionado Nick Murray, who owns the 911 in the video, but was behind the wheel of the Model 3 during the race. The battle was held on the road, with the two going for a rolling start. Would a standing start have made a difference in terms of the winner? You can check out the footage of the range and get an aswer to this question.

After all, this is the guy who entered his Porscha in a snowy autocross battle against an ex-generation Jeep Wrangler, so we didn't expect any less of him...

