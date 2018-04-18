2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Drag Races 700 HP Dinan BMW M6 On The Street, Goes Berserk

When Porsche honed the 911 GT3, drag racing wasn't the top priority. For starters, the overall driving experience gets cast in that role when talking about Zuffenhausen machines. And with the natural aspiration dictated by the GT3 badge limiting the torque, you can't expect this Neunelfer to be the best straight-line fighter out there. Or can you?

Well, we could sit here and talk numbers all day long, but we've got something better to do. For one thing, we've brought along a piece of footage documenting a drag racing adventure that involved not one, but tow GT3s.The sprinting stunt we're referring to saw 991.2 and 991.2 incarnations of the GT Division animal duking it out with a BMW M6 Now, before anybody points out that the M6 is a heavy beast, allow us to mention that the Bimmer we have here had been massaged by Dinan. The Bavarian coup had been given a respectable massage, with its twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 jumping from 560 to around 700 ponies.Alas, the trio decided to skip the drag strip, duking it out on the street. Nevertheless, the drivers wanted to ensure the conclusion of the battle was relevant, so each Porscha battled the M car on two separate occasions. And it's worth mentioning that all the runs involved rolling starts.Of course, this battles also allow us to notice the difference between the two incarnations of the GT3 . And with both machines coming in PDK trim, the comparison is a clear shenanigan.As for the aural side of the fight, the 991.1 version of the GT3 comes with a custom exhaust, one that allows its naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six to fully express its aural feelings and emotions. Then again, the stock (as far as we know) 991.2 model also does a wonderful job at showcasing its aggressive decibel side.