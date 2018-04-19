2005 Ford GT Drag Races Mustang Shelby GT350 on the Street, Goes Up in Flames

Ford may have introduced the new GT as a totally different proposal compared to its predecessor (this time around we get an uber-exclusive supercar instead of a people's go-fast machine), but this doesn't mean that the senior car is less special. In fact, with certain owners of the previous Ford GT still driving the machine like they had stolen it, it's easy for us to keep the Blue Oval beast in the headlines.

5 photos



The two skipped the safety and the prepped surface of the drag strip, going for a street battle. Then again, the latter aspect wasn't all that important, since the two used rolling starts - that's right, the slabs of America raced on multiple occasions, willing to ensure there is a clear winner.



Nevertheless, the



Now, you should know that none of these Fords came to the battle in factory stock form. And we'll start with the GT, which packs a Heffer massage that takes its supercharged 5.4-liter V8 to 700 ponies.



The motor was gifted with a pulley upgrade, a custom exhaust and the mandatory ECU tune.



As for the Shelby GT350, its Voodoo received an E85 upgrade, along with a decatting treatment and a custom air intake. This means the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V8 now delivers north of 550 horses.



And yes, the decibel side of the battle has a clear winner, at least when it comes to the intensity of the soundtrack. As such, we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" button below.



And the latest example of the sort comes from a 2005 FGT whose driver decided to drag race a Mustang Shelby GT350 The two skipped the safety and the prepped surface of the drag strip, going for a street battle. Then again, the latter aspect wasn't all that important, since the two used rolling starts - that's right, the slabs of America raced on multiple occasions, willing to ensure there is a clear winner.Nevertheless, the Ford GT had an incident during one of the races, with this leading to flames invading the engine compartment. Fortunately, things wren't as sever as they seemed.Now, you should know that none of these Fords came to the battle in factory stock form. And we'll start with the GT, which packs a Heffer massage that takes its supercharged 5.4-liter V8 to 700 ponies.The motor was gifted with a pulley upgrade, a custom exhaust and the mandatorytune.As for the Shelby GT350, its Voodoo received an E85 upgrade, along with a decatting treatment and a custom air intake. This means the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V8 now delivers north of 550 horses.And yes, the decibel side of the battle has a clear winner, at least when it comes to the intensity of the soundtrack. As such, we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" button below.