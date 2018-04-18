autoevolution
 

2018 Mercedes-AMG SL63 vs. Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe Drag Race Is a Disappointment

18 Apr 2018, 10:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
A drag race involving the Mercedes-AMG SL63 and the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe isn't the kind of adventure that takes place all that often. Nevertheless, we're here to show you just that, with the two Affalterbach machines having gotten together during a German sprinting event.
4 photos
2018 Mercedes-AMG SL63 vs Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe Drag Race2018 Mercedes-AMG SL63 vs Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe Drag Race2018 Mercedes-AMG SL63 vs Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe Drag Race
The encounter set the two 63s apart in as many ways as possible, whether we're talking about the black and white theme of the race or the genders of the drivers.

We'll remind you that both the SL63 and the S63 Coupe are animated by a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 delivering 585 ponies and a monstrous 900 Nm of torque. Nevertheless, the roadster easily dominates the coup in terms of the power-to-weight ratio, since the first comes with 3.3 kg/hp, while the second burdens each of its horses with 3.8 kilograms.

However, the fixed-roof model comes with all-paw hardware, which should allow it to leave the open-air machine behind during the takeoff phase of the race. Unfortunately, the driver of the S63 Coupe didn't quite seem up to the task.

Oh, and in case you're wondering why the numbers are missing, we have to mention that the velocity gathering hosting this battle didn't include timing equipment.Here's why you might be experiencing deja vu
The racing action you see here comes from a recent velocity gathering dubbed Sprint Event (check out the decal on the windshield of the SL63), this was held on an airfield in Weeze.

And if the location sounds familiar, it could be because we've recently shown you two other drag battles coming from the said event.

While both involved the latest Lamborghini models, the first saw an Aventador S duking it out with a Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK (the 991.1 version) - with the two machines being animated by naturally aspirated mills, the soundtrack of the fight is just as impressive as its visual side.

As for the second straight-line battle, this involved the Huracan Performante, which duked it out with a Nissan GT-R Nismo.

mercedes-amg sl63 mercedes-amg s63 coupe Mercedes-AMG drag racing Germany
Tank Vs. Well Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes Digital Light First Look Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Tow a Trailer The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
BMW M2 CompetitionBMW M2 Competition CoupeZenvo TSR-SZenvo TSR-S ExoticBUGATTI Chiron SportBUGATTI Chiron Sport ExoticFORD FusionFORD Fusion CompactKIA Kia (US)KIA Kia (US) CompactAll car models  
 
 