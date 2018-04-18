2018 Mercedes-AMG SL63 vs. Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe Drag Race Is a Disappointment

A drag race involving the Mercedes-AMG SL63 and the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe isn't the kind of adventure that takes place all that often. Nevertheless, we're here to show you just that, with the two Affalterbach machines having gotten together during a German sprinting event.

4 photos



We'll remind you that both the SL63 and the S63 Coupe are animated by a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 delivering 585 ponies and a monstrous 900 Nm of torque. Nevertheless, the roadster easily dominates the coup in terms of the power-to-weight ratio, since the first comes with 3.3 kg/hp, while the second burdens each of its horses with 3.8 kilograms.



However, the fixed-roof model comes with all-paw hardware, which should allow it to leave the open-air machine behind during the takeoff phase of the race. Unfortunately, the driver of the S63 Coupe didn't quite seem up to the task.



Oh, and in case you're wondering why the numbers are missing, we have to mention that the velocity gathering hosting this battle didn't include timing equipment.Here's why you might be experiencing deja vu

The racing action you see here comes from a recent velocity gathering dubbed Sprint Event (check out the decal on the windshield of the SL63), this was held on an airfield in Weeze.



And if the location sounds familiar, it could be because we've recently shown you two other drag battles coming from the said event.



While both involved the latest Lamborghini models, the first saw an Aventador S



As for the second straight-line battle, this



The encounter set the two 63s apart in as many ways as possible, whether we're talking about the black and white theme of the race or the genders of the drivers.We'll remind you that both the SL63 and the S63 Coupe are animated by a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 delivering 585 ponies and a monstrous 900 Nm of torque. Nevertheless, the roadster easily dominates the coup in terms of the power-to-weight ratio, since the first comes with 3.3 kg/hp, while the second burdens each of its horses with 3.8 kilograms.However, the fixed-roof model comes with all-paw hardware, which should allow it to leave the open-air machine behind during the takeoff phase of the race. Unfortunately, the driver of the S63 Coupe didn't quite seem up to the task.Oh, and in case you're wondering why the numbers are missing, we have to mention that the velocity gathering hosting this battle didn't include timing equipment.The racing action you see here comes from a recent velocity gathering dubbed Sprint Event (check out the decal on the windshield of the SL63), this was held on an airfield in Weeze.And if the location sounds familiar, it could be because we've recently shown you two other drag battles coming from the said event.While both involved the latest Lamborghini models, the first saw an Aventador S duking it out with a Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK (the 991.1 version) - with the two machines being animated by naturally aspirated mills, the soundtrack of the fight is just as impressive as its visual side.As for the second straight-line battle, this involved the Huracan Performante, which duked it out with a Nissan GT-R Nismo.