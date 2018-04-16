Lamborghini Aventador S vs. Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drag Race Ends in Slaughter

If we are to talk numbers, there's really no point in drag racing a Porsche 911 GT3 RS against a Lamborghini Aventador S. The reasons behind this is simple: while we're dealing with a pair of naturally aspirated machines, the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine has twice the cylinders and this shows when the two battle in a straight line.

4 photos



The two beasts duked it out over the weekend, since they met over in Germany, during the Spring Event held on an airfield in Weeze.



The Lambo comes with all-paw hardware, while the GT3 RS is the kind of Neunelfer derivative that only bets on the rear axle. As such, a rolling start would've been the fair choice. Nevertheless, the two engaged in a rolling start battle - we have to mention that the Rennsport Neunelfer did get off the line slightly before its mid-engined rival.What do the numbers tell us?

Based on the independent test performed so far, the



Then again, those numbers were achieved in ideal conditions, from the track prepping to the drivers' reaction time, so we can't fully rely on them.



As you can imagine, the atmospheric nature of this drag race, means that its aural side is just as impressive as its visual treats. And while the 4.0-liter boxer of the 991.1-generation GT3 RS and the 6.5-liter V12 of the Aventador S are impressive on their own, their duet is the kind that can easily make one weak in the knees.



P.S.: The Aventador S also battles two other Volkswagen Group jewels, namely an Audi RS3 8V and a second-generation Audi R8 V10 Plus. And the latter drag race makes us wonder whether the Ingolstadt machine came in stock form or not.



