Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races Mustang Boss 302, America Wins

For may be rolling one S550 version after another these days, but the previous generation of the pony is still uber-popular. And it's enough to check out the dream racing realm reality to understand this - the freshest example of the sort comes from Canada, where a Boss 302 battled a pair of Shelby GT500s.

4 photos



The first drag race saw the naturally aspirated machine duking it out with a black GT500, but the guy behind the wheel of the first failed to work the clutch properly during the launch.



Nevertheless, the second sprinting fight involved a blue



Fortunately, the piece of footage documenting the races involve the numbers displayed at the end of the quarter-mile stunts (the Elapsed Time and trap speed), which means you can get a clear view of the Mustangs' performance.What do the ideal drag strip numbers of these two Blue Oval heros tell us?

The supercharged 662 hp 5.8-liter V8 of the GT500 allows the machine to play the 1,320 feet game in 11.6 seconds.



As for the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 heart of the Boss 302, which delivers 444 hp, this allows the 'Stang to complete the quarter-mile run in 12.3 seconds.



Of course, these are the ideal numbers, so you can use them as a reference point when checking out the video below.



Unlike the current-generation



The fights took place at the Mission Raceway Park, with the driver of the Boss being determined to see how his Blue Oval machine faired against the blown GT500.The first drag race saw the naturally aspirated machine duking it out with a black GT500, but the guy behind the wheel of the first failed to work the clutch properly during the launch.Nevertheless, the second sprinting fight involved a blue Shelby GT500 and it seems that the Boss 302 driver did a better job when launching the car.Fortunately, the piece of footage documenting the races involve the numbers displayed at the end of the quarter-mile stunts (the Elapsed Time and trap speed), which means you can get a clear view of the Mustangs' performance.The supercharged 662 hp 5.8-liter V8 of the GT500 allows the machine to play the 1,320 feet game in 11.6 seconds.As for the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 heart of the Boss 302, which delivers 444 hp, this allows the 'Stang to complete the quarter-mile run in 12.3 seconds.Of course, these are the ideal numbers, so you can use them as a reference point when checking out the video below.Unlike the current-generation Ford Mustang , the cars we have here come with solid rear axles. In theory, this makes them easier to get off the line. Nevertheless, since both come with stick shifts, the aficionados behind the wheel have some serious work to do.