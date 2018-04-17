Lamborghini Huracan Performante vs. Nissan GT-R Nismo Drag Race is a Bummer

These days, Lamborghini Huracan Performante velocity battles seem to be landing with the kind of frequency that can make one jump for joy. And we're here to deliver the most recent adventure of the sort, one that saw the Raging Bull taking part in a dedicated event over in Germany.

To be more precise, the V10 wielder duked it out with a previous-generation Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG (the V8 packed an iPE exhaust), an Audi RS3 Sedan (the Volkswagen Group irony) and a Nissan GT-R Nismo.



As you can imagine, the latter battle is of particular importance, so we were extremely happy to come across such a drag racing jewel.



Alas, despite the Performante and the Nismo duking it out on more than one occasion, the driver of the 600 hp JDM delight simply wasn't up to the task, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.



Even so, the battle between the tradition-preserving Italian (think: natural aspiration) and the digitalized Japanese was something special.What do the numbers tell us?

If we take a look at the power-to-weight ratio, it quickly becomes obvious that the mid-engined machine dominates the four-seater. So while the first comes with 2.6 kilograms per hp, the seconds burdens each of its ponies with 3.1 kilos. However, you should keep in mind that both speed beasts mix dual-clutch trannies with all-paw hardware.



And if we are to look at the quickest quarter-mile times the two have delivered so far, we'll notice that the Huracan Performante needs 10 seconds flat to cover the 1,320 feet sprint, while the GT-R Nismo sits one second behind.



Now, if you're looking for a Huracan Performante drag race that saw both drivers matching the might of their cars, the Tesla Model S P100D battle we



