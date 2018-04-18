2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 vs Tuned C6 ZR1 1/4-Mile Drag Race Ends in Slaughter

As more and more owners of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 take delivery of their cars, the Chevy halo car gets to truly enter the drag racing realm. And the latest adventure of the sort has seen the C7 ZR1 battling a modded C6 ZR1 in the quarter-mile.

The two 'Vettes met at the Cecil County Dragway in Maryland, but before talking about the 1,320 feet numbers they delivered, we need to drop some details.First of all, the 2019 ZR1 was at its first drag strip adventure - we're talking about a manual car with the small rear wing.Secondly, the C6 ZR1 we have here features respectable mods, as we're dealing with heads and cam, along with a generous tune (the machine also packs nitrous, but didn't use this during the run). As such, the Chevy packs 880 horses at the rear wheels, which means its crank output sits at around 950 ponies.Given the performance gap between the two, the guy behind the wheel of the C6 gave his opponent a head start, but the C7 driver didn't make the most out of it, which is fine, given the early adventure.Thus, the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 delivered an 11.52s run at 123 MPH, while the ex-gen beast completed the task in 10.16 seconds at 148 mph.Now, if the C7 had hit its official drag strip might, the race would've been closer - according to Chevrolet, the 2019 ZR1 can play the 1/4-mile game in 10.6 seconds, with its trap speed sitting at 134 mph.There's no reason to fret though, as we'll return with sharper C7-generation ZR1 runs as more owners of the 755 hp beast hit drag strips from across the country.Meanwhile, we'll remind you that the supercharged V8 beast has reached 190 mph during the Texas Mile event, albeit with the feat having been delivered by a ZTK Package model that had seen its huge rear wing being removed.