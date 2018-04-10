McLaren 720S Drag Races BMW S1000RR On the Street, Chaos Ensues

autoevolution
 

Shortly after the McLaren 720S started its drag racing career last year, the Woking animal earned itself the nickname of the supercars that hasn't lost a drag race. Going past the obvious exceptions, this meant that 720S owners had to find a way to get their kicks. And as it turns out, the latest trend, if we may call it so, is to have such Maccas street races superbikes.
We're not sure about the term "trend" since we're only here to bring you the second battle of the kind. So while last time we saw the McLaren 720S duking it out with a Kawasaki Ninja H2, this time a BMW S1000RR decided to engagethe supercar.

As it was the case with the previous race, the two fought on the street and we're asking you not to use this as an example when grabbing the keys to your machine.

Just like the said H2, this S1000RR isn't 100 percent stock, since it comes with a custom exhaust, which means the bike might have gone past its official 199 hp output.

Now, the driver and the rider wanted to ensure the conclusion of their fight is relevant, so they decided to race on no less than six separate occasions, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

You see, even with all the help of modern tech fitted to these machines (for instance, the BMW comes with Launch Control), extracting the full performance isn't always easy, which is why the two aficionados went for so many races.

It's worth noting that the races involved both rolling and standing starts, with the latter obviously delivering a massive advantage for the four-wheeled monster.

In theory, both the McLaren 720S and the BMW S1000RR are capable of running 9s quarter-mile runs in factory stock form. In real life... we'll let the action in the clip speak for itself.

P.S.: The halfway point of the video delivers a sweet surprise, while the final part of the clip brings a teaser for the promised rematch involving the Dodge Demon and the Tesla Model S P100D battle we recently discussed.

