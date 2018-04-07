autoevolution
BMW M2 Drag Races BMW M3 Competition On The Street, Goes All In

The BMW M2 has received plenty of praise, with the purity of its driving experience reminding us of the M Division's roots. Then again, in most daily driving scenarios, one doesn't get to enjoy the handling side of a machine all that much, with the straight-line aura shining much brighter. And the owner of an M2 recently decided to put this to the test against an M3 Competition.
The two velocity beasts skipped the drag strip, duking it out on the street. Nevertheless, they were determined to come up with a relevant conclusion, which meant they battled on no less than four separate occasions - remember that such dangerous stunts musn't be used as an example.

And the battles involving the M2 and the M4 Competition Package involved both rolling and standing starts. According to the owners of these Bimmers, both vehicles come in factory stock form.

As such, the M2 came with a muscle drawback, since its single-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six delivers 370 hp, while the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six of the M3 Competition comes with 450 ponies. And we have to mention that both machines we have here come with dual-clutch trannies.

Then again, the smaller model packs a slight scale footprint advantage, with the M2 weighing in at 3,450 lbs. As for the M3 Competition, this tips the scales at 3,540 lbs.The battle doesn't end here
The driver of the BMW M2 we have here promised a rematch, with the aficionado planning to take his machine down the aftermarket route before battling its big brother once again. To be more precise, the compact M machine is on track to receiving custom downpipes and an ECU remap, which means its output will sit close to that of the BMW M3. So we should be able to bring you another fight between these slabs of Germany.

