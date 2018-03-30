Mercedes-AMG GLA45 vs. BMW X3 M40i Acceleration Test Climbs to 155 MPH/250 KPH

We're here to deliver an acceleration test that brings together the BMW X3 M40i and the Mercedes-AMG GLA45. Nevertheless, before we dive any deeper into the matter, we have to mention all the differences between the two.
It all starts with the size, since the GLA is a direct competitor for the X1, not the X3 (this is a GLC rival). Nevertheless, the X1 doesn't have the kind of powerplant allow it to face the hotness of the GLA45.
Even the branding of the two crossovers is different: while the GLA45 is a Mercedes-AMG model, the X3 M40i is an M Performance machine, not an all-out M car.
Even their tech sides have plenty of differences: the Affalterbach model is animated by a turbo-four, while the Bimmer comes with a single-turbo (twin-scroll) 3.0-liter straight-six.
Nevertheless, the sprinting battle between the two slabs of Germany only focuses on one aspect - how quickly can their speedometer needles travel?
We have to mention this isn't a drag race, with the two having been hooned on different occasions. And there might be a small delay between the two pieces of footage stiched together.
Even so, the comparo is relevant, showcasing the straight-line abilities of the two crossovers.
It's worth mentioning that both machines are preparing to go through changes. We'll start with the BMW, whose X3 M version is set to make its debut later this year. Animated by a new twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six, the newcomer will mark the first time when the X3 receives a proper M badge. As such, the tech massage will spread beyond the engine compartment.
As for the Mercedes-Benz GLA, the second generation of the compact crossover could also debut this year, but only non-AMG prototypes have been spied to date, so we'll have to wait for the arrival of the Affalterbach animal.
