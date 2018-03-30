Mercedes-AMG GLA45 vs. BMW X3 M40i Acceleration Test Climbs to 155 MPH/250 KPH

We're here to deliver an acceleration test that brings together the BMW X3 M40i and the Mercedes-AMG GLA45. Nevertheless, before we dive any deeper into the matter, we have to mention all the differences between the two.

Even the branding of the two crossovers is different: while the GLA45 is a Mercedes- AMG model, the X3 M40i is an M Performance machine, not an all-out M car.



Even their tech sides have plenty of differences: the Affalterbach model is animated by a turbo-four, while the Bimmer comes with a single-turbo (twin-scroll) 3.0-liter straight-six.



Nevertheless, the sprinting battle between the two slabs of Germany only focuses on one aspect - how quickly can their speedometer needles travel?



We have to mention this isn't a drag race, with the two having been hooned on different occasions. And there might be a small delay between the two pieces of footage stiched together.



Even so, the comparo is relevant, showcasing the straight-line abilities of the two crossovers.



It's worth mentioning that both machines are preparing to go through changes. We'll start with the BMW, whose



As for the Mercedes-Benz GLA, the second generation of the compact crossover could also debut this year, but only non-AMG prototypes have been



