Spyshots: 2019 BMW X5 Prototype Shows Front End Details with Aggressive Intakes

With SUVs gaining more and more traction by the season, it's no wonder that BMW is more eager than ever to strengthen its position on the crossover market. And the time has almost come from the model that kickstart the carmaker's activity vehicle offensive to welcome its fourth generation. The 2019 BMW X5 is currently in its final testing stages and a spied prototype now allows us to zoom in on certain production details of the machine.

The production light clusters can also be guessed thanks to the light camouflage and we're talking about both ends of the vehicle here, with all-LED illumination being used.



Since the outgoing model was based on the platform of its predecessor, this won't receive an LCI (that's facelift in Bimmer talk), with the Germans introducing an all-new model instead.



Underneath the newcomer, we'll find the company's modular CLAR architecture. Having already proven itself on models such as the 7 and the 5 Series, this will also serve the upcoming



The platform change will bring benefits on both the coziness and the dynamic fronts. So while the passengers will enjoy extra cabin room, the driver will benefit from the more balanced handling (it's no secret that the current car feels nose-heavy).



The bulk of the sales will be split between 3.0-liter straight-six animated models, with the non-M 4.4-liter V8 provably only being offered on the X5 M50i.



BMW will also offer a four-cylinder powerplant, while such an architecture will also be used by the X5 xDrive45e iPerformance hybrid.What about the X5 M?

Now that the 2018 BMW M5 has introduced a new version of the M Division's twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 (think: 600 hp), the motor will also be used a host of other go-fast models, including the



The rumor mill talks about the X5 M offering an all-rear driving mode like the sedan, but we wouldn't hold our breath for such a release. Nevertheless, the super-SAV should come with a rear-biased torque distribution, be it with the help of a dedicated driving mode or not.



