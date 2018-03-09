BMW M8 Gran Coupe Production Car Rendered, Out for Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Blood

We have to admit it wasn't easy to get our attention away from the two-seater assault at this year's edition of the Geneva Motor Show. Nevertheless, the real of rear seats also had plenty of go-fast delights to offer, with one of the most menacing machines of the sort coming in the form of the BMW M8 Gran Coupe.

BMW is expected to bring the M8 Gran Coupe into showrooms by 2020 - meanwhile, we'll remind you that the M Division's Affalterbach rivals used the Geneva Motor Show to mark the debut of the Sure, this is only a concept for now, but we see no reason for which the Bavarian automotive producer wouldn't expand the 8er family past the (two-door) Coupe and the Cabriolet we've spied on so many occasions. And yes, this should mean that the new-age 8 Series family will involve "civilian" models alongside the M8 GC the German automaker previewed at the Swiss event.And since we know how difficult the wait for the arrival of such a family-friendly machine can be, we've brought along something that should help you pass the time.We're talking about the rendering above, which shows the BMW M8 Gran Coupe in production trim.The pixel play comes from digital artist X-Tomi , an artist whose creations we've featured on multiple occasions. And, as indicated by the production-ready lines of the Geneva show car, the long-roof M8 has maintained most of its appeal in the process of becoming a showroom car.In fact, one of the most important elements that set this production trim render apart from the concept is the dissapearance of the stunning shade of green covering the concept. Nevertheless, the color, which is dubbed Salève Vert, might receive a production version together with the car.The German automotive producer still has to work on the cabin of the machine, though, as shown by the fact that the windows of the concept car are opaque.On the technical front, we can look at the F90 incarnation of the BMW M5 for clues. And what a brilliant tech side the saloon has to offer. From the reworked 600 hp twin-turbo V8 to the M xDrive all-paw hardware that comes with a rear-only mode, which allows one to engage in shenanigans, all the right boxes are ticked.BMW is expected to bring the M8 Gran Coupe into showrooms by 2020 - meanwhile, we'll remind you that the M Division's Affalterbach rivals used the Geneva Motor Show to mark the debut of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe , which seems like a closer rival for the upcoming Bimmer than any other model out there.