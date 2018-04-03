2018 Nissan Terra Walkaround Video Reveals Navara Details Inside And Out

What happens when Nissan adds some bodywork and two more seats to the Navara? The Terra happens, a mid-size SUV that’ll go official at the Auto China 2018 in Beijing. The thing is, Nissan is so proud of the Terra, the automaker decided to reveal it in the flesh ahead of the Chinese automotive show.
Being based on a mid-size pickup truck, the newcomer is a sport utility vehicle in the truest sense thanks to its body-on-frame construction. And as you can tell from the walkaround video uploaded to YouTube by Autohome.com.cn, the Terra has enough space for seven people and a lot of capability off the beaten path.
The white-painted Terra in the clip, however, is configured with five seats. On the flip side, that translates to more space for luggage and shopping bags behind the second row of seats. The high roofline also comes in handy for fitting taller items.
What’s not so great about the Terra, as it’s also the case with the Navara, is the design of the interior. Anywhere you look, you can’t shake off the feeling that Nissan made every piece of trim on a budget. The cabin is dark because most of the dashboard and door panels are black, except for faux metallic trim here and there.
An area the Terra could also do better is infotainment. As you can tell from the clip, the Connect system with satellite navigation, Around View Monitor 360-degree camera system, DAB, and smartphone integration responds with lag to inputs as simple as turning on the radio. It’s 2018, people, processing power has come a long way!
Nissan is still secretive with powertrain details, but there’s a clue as to what the China-spec Terra has to offer. The rev gauge goes all the way to 8,000 rpm, which is 2,000 revolutions more than in the case of the Navara with the 2.3-liter turbo diesel. What this means is, the engine in the Terra is the 2.5-liter QR25DE, a naturally aspirated four-cylinder estimated to develop 183 horsepower.
"Nissan's LCV business is seeing steady growth, and with our ambitious midterm plan and growing product lineup, we're confident that this growth will continue,” commented Ashwani Gupta, senior vice president of the Light Commercial Vehicle unit.
