Nissan to Replace Used Leaf Batteries with Cheaper Ones

26 Mar 2018, 8:28 UTC
by
Sometime in the near future, used electric vehicle batteries might become a serious environmental threat. To prevent that, several EV automakers have announced various plans for the reuse of these car parts.
The Nissan Leaf has been on the market for nearly a decade now, and owners have already begun requiring a replacement battery for the models. That's a pretty expensive endeavor, as new batteries are anything but cheap.

In an attempt to both lower the cost and keep as much control over the batteries as possible, Nissan announced this weekend that it would begin an exchange program for customers in Japan.

Nissan also hopes that by reclaiming the used batteries, the used car value of the EVs would be kept at a comfortable level.

Starting this May, when the pilot program begins in Japan. Leaf owners would have the possibility to turn in their used batteries and, for a fee, receive refabricated ones. At first, the carmaker would offer only 24 kWh batteries for 300,000 yen ($2,850), much less than the 650,000 yen ($6,200) currently paid for new ones.

Last week, Nissan also announced plans to implement a recycling system for used batteries, which might be used to power streetlights, at first in the Japanese city of Namie.

The public system was developed by Nissan together with 4R Energy Corporation and can operate off-grid, getting its power from solar panels.

Nissan Leaf is the single most successful EV on the market today. The new generation, introduced in 2017,has already received over 20,000 orders across Europe alone. Since its creation in 2010, Leaf sold 300,000 units.

The success of the car prompted Nissan into announcing plans that by 2022 electric vehicles to account for 1 million units of its total sales.

Over the next few years, Nissan says it will launch eight new pure electric vehicles, including a few intended solely for China, the world’s biggest auto market.
