Nissan Electric Crossover Confirmed Based on IMx Kuro Concept

Nissan brought the IMx Kuro concept at this year's Geneva Motor Show but given its looks and its claimed abilities to read the driver's mind
, it was quickly dismissed as yet another unrealistic show car meant to give us a glimpse into the future.
However, with the IMx Kuro
, we're talking a very near future. "A few years," to be as exact as we can, if Mamoru Aoki's word can be taken as a guarantee. And since the head of Nissan Design in Europe is Japanese, we can safely assume he's aware of the gravity of a failed promise.
According to British publication Autocar
, the Mamoru said the concept crossover is going to make it into production sooner than anyone would imagine. “The IMx is not just a concept car,"
he warned. "In a few years, it will appear [in production].”
Nissan
has long touted a crossover vehicle based on the same architecture as the new LEAF
, and it looks like the IMx Kuro Concept is the first sight of the upcoming model we get. Exactly how much of it will make it to the series model is up to anyone's guess, but we doubt it's going to be more than the overall shape and a few details if anything.
The technical specs of the concept are pretty irrelevant as well. As it stands right now, the IMx Kuro has a power output of 320 kW (435 horsepower) and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet) through its pair of electric motors mounted on each axle. It also gets a maximum range of over 600 kilometers (373 miles) from a battery pack of unspecified capacity, so take that with the proverbial pinch of salt.
On the other hand, if the crossover is indeed planned for such a late release ("a few years" has to mean at least two, maybe three, right?), it's going to have to come up with these big numbers if it plans to remain relevant. Tesla
has announced 1,000 km (620 miles) for its Roadster II in 2021, and even though they're not exactly competing models, it does give us an impression of where expectations will by then.