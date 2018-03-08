Nissan IMx Kuro Mind-Reading Concept Presented in Geneva

How would you like for the car you drive to read your mind? To know what you want to do, where you want to go before you yourself are aware of it?

11 photos



The system does not quite read the driver’s mind, but by using some smart technologies, it can predict what it is required of it. According to Nissan, B2V uses minute gestures made by humans to determine the future course of action, thus speeding up reaction times.



For instance, by catching signs that the driver's brain is about to initiate a movement when in manual mode, driver-assist technologies can begin the action more quickly. In autonomous driving mode, the system can sense driver discomfort and will alter the driving configuration or driving style to make the driver feel better.



The entire B2V business is now in its infancy. So it is pretty much impossible for the car to sense the drivers’ intentions without them wearing a skull-cap filled with sensors.



There are however some things the drivers can control without the use of any hardware. The instrument panel, for instance, can be configured using eye movements and hand gestures.



As for the IMx Kuro on which the system is showcased, it is a variant of the IMx revealed by Nissan at the Tokyo Motor Show in October 2017. For Europe, the concept got new look black trim and wheels, an updated grille and a new dark gray body color.



Power for the model comes from four electric motors capable of producing 430 hp and 700 Nm of torque (more than the Although we’re not yet at the point where such a technology is widely available, Nissan ’s Brain-to-Vehicle (B2V) system, showcased at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show on the IMx Kuro, is a starting point like no other.The system does not quite read the driver’s mind, but by using some smart technologies, it can predict what it is required of it. According to Nissan, B2V uses minute gestures made by humans to determine the future course of action, thus speeding up reaction times.For instance, by catching signs that the driver's brain is about to initiate a movement when in manual mode, driver-assist technologies can begin the action more quickly. In autonomous driving mode, the system can sense driver discomfort and will alter the driving configuration or driving style to make the driver feel better.The entire B2V business is now in its infancy. So it is pretty much impossible for the car to sense the drivers’ intentions without them wearing a skull-cap filled with sensors.There are however some things the drivers can control without the use of any hardware. The instrument panel, for instance, can be configured using eye movements and hand gestures.As for the IMx Kuro on which the system is showcased, it is a variant of the IMx revealed by Nissan at the Tokyo Motor Show in October 2017. For Europe, the concept got new look black trim and wheels, an updated grille and a new dark gray body color.Power for the model comes from four electric motors capable of producing 430 hp and 700 Nm of torque (more than the Nissan GT-R ). The battery pack can keep it going for 600 kilometers on a single charge (373 miles).