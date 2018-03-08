autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Nissan IMx Kuro Mind-Reading Concept Presented in Geneva

8 Mar 2018, 12:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
How would you like for the car you drive to read your mind? To know what you want to do, where you want to go before you yourself are aware of it?
11 photos
Nissan IMx KuroNissan IMx KuroNissan IMx KuroNissan IMx KuroNissan IMx KuroNissan IMx KuroNissan IMx KuroNissan IMx KuroNissan IMx KuroNissan IMx Kuro
Although we’re not yet at the point where such a technology is widely available, Nissan’s Brain-to-Vehicle (B2V) system, showcased at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show on the IMx Kuro, is a starting point like no other.

The system does not quite read the driver’s mind, but by using some smart technologies, it can predict what it is required of it. According to Nissan, B2V uses minute gestures made by humans to determine the future course of action, thus speeding up reaction times.

For instance, by catching signs that the driver's brain is about to initiate a movement when in manual mode, driver-assist technologies can begin the action more quickly. In autonomous driving mode, the system can sense driver discomfort and will alter the driving configuration or driving style to make the driver feel better.

The entire B2V business is now in its infancy. So it is pretty much impossible for the car to sense the drivers’ intentions without them wearing a skull-cap filled with sensors.

There are however some things the drivers can control without the use of any hardware. The instrument panel, for instance, can be configured using eye movements and hand gestures.

As for the IMx Kuro on which the system is showcased, it is a variant of the IMx revealed by Nissan at the Tokyo Motor Show in October 2017. For Europe, the concept got new look black trim and wheels, an updated grille and a new dark gray body color.

Power for the model comes from four electric motors capable of producing 430 hp and 700 Nm of torque (more than the Nissan GT-R). The battery pack can keep it going for 600 kilometers on a single charge (373 miles).
nissan imx kuro nissan imx brain-to-vehicle artificial intelligence 2018 Geneva Motor Show Nissan
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
NISSAN models:
NISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN KicksNISSAN Kicks CrossoverAll NISSAN models  