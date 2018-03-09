2019 Nissan Altima Official Sketch Released Ahead of NYIAS

The 2018 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), set to open its gates at the end of March, is the venue chosen by Japanese automaker Nissan for the unveiling of the sixth generation Altima
sedan.
Two weeks ahead of the global debut at the show, Nissan released a design sketch of the model, one which it says “reveals an expressive, sophisticated all-new Altima and hints at the future of Nissan’s sedan design language.
Caught several times in the past year in different spy shots, the details about the new Altima are extremely scarce. Whatever the changes will be, they should, in theory, be interesting enough to keep Americans’ interest in the model at the highest levels.
In 2017, Nissan’s sedan was listed in the top fifteen best selling cars in the United States. With 254,996 units sold, it slotted in the 13th place, between the Chevrolet Equinox and Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Rumors about the powertrain to underpin the model point to the use of a turbocharged four-cylinder as the main model, but a hybrid version will most definitely be offered. Whatever the engines will be, it is to be expected some serious changes when it comes to them, including the addition of a small displacement turbo engine.
The current generation Altima, introduced in 2012, offers a base 4-cylinder engine and the 3.5L V6 as the top of the range. A hybrid engine is also on the table.
The interior of the 2018 Altima, as seen in recent spy shots
, shows a large tablet display on top of the dash. The rotary dials are still in place, but the dashboard features two round analog dials with a small screen in the middle.
Nissan did not say when the unveiling of the Altima will take place exactly, but hopes are high that the official details will surface before the presentation at the New York event.