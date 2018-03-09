Nissan Upgrades Juke for the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

Luckily for hardcore fans of the model, the overall weirdness of the car has been maintained, despite some upgrades to the front end. The most visible changes there are the addition of a new dark chrome V-motion grille, as well as the use of dark accents for the headlamp interior turn indicators on the door mirrors.From the side, a choice of either new 16-inch or 18-inch alloy wheels is visible, depending on the grade of the Juke. The overall color of the Juke now includes two new choices, the Vivid Blue and the Chestnut Bronze.But the most exciting new feature of the Juke is the addition of a BOSE Personal audio system, comprising UltraNearfield speakers built into the driver’s seat head rest.“The Nissan Juke is the pioneer of the B-segment crossover and is today one of our most established and much-loved models,” said Ken Ramirez, the man in charge of Nissan’s sales and marketing.“These new features further extend customer choice, enhancing the distinctive design for which Juke is best known.”Nissan introduced the Juke back in 2010, and nearly eight years down the line the crossover is still in its first generation. Created to slot right beneath the Qashqai, it used ever since its launch a very love-it-or-hate-it design.In terms of engines, the Juke offers five gasoline power units and diesel ones, with power ranging from 94 to 190 hp for the former and 110 for the latter.Three years after its launch, Nissan created a Nismo version of the crossover, powered by a gasoline-only engine capable of developing up to 218 horsepower.