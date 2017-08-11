Spyshots: 2019 Nissan Altima Shows Interior, Model Targets The Accord and Camry

Both the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry are all-new for the 2018 model year. It's a fierce competition that's about to be joined by the 2019 Nissan Altima, which has just been spied undergoing testing.

23 photos



Nissan is very good at selling those crossovers, and that's rubbing off on the styling of the 2019 Altima. You could say that inspiration for the front grille comes from the



The overall silhouette is gravitating towards the fastback look that's rapidly gaining traction with sedans that want to look sleek. Yes, it's also got a floating roof at the back, but it's something previewed by another Nissan concept three years ago, so no surprises there.



Bold creases also seem to be a major part of what the 2019 Altima is about. You can see them on the sides of the hood, flowing towards the mirrors, as well as down the sides. This is a clear indication that Nissan will have more modern metal stamping installed at its factory in Canton, Mississippi.



Interior spyshots also reveal a significant chunk of the cabin. Highlights include a large tablet display floating on top of the dash but still equipped with rotary dials for easier control. A highlight dashboard seems to combine two round analog dials with a small screen pinched in the middle.



Sources claim that AWD , a hybrid system, and small displacement turbo engine will all be added to the 2019 Altima range. What's that going to look like? Well, the popular Nissan 1.6-liter turbo could serve as both a replacement for the 2.5-liter and a rival for the In short, this midsize sedan is everything we expected it to be and everything it must be to stay relevant. After all, this segment is constantly shrinking to make room for more crossovers.Nissan is very good at selling those crossovers, and that's rubbing off on the styling of the 2019 Altima. You could say that inspiration for the front grille comes from the Vmotion 2.0 Concept of January's Detroit Auto Show. However, we see it more like a direct copy of the recent Qashqai (Rogue Sport) mid-life facelift. The overall silhouette is gravitating towards the fastback look that's rapidly gaining traction with sedans that want to look sleek. Yes, it's also got a floating roof at the back, but it's something previewed by another Nissan concept three years ago, so no surprises there.Bold creases also seem to be a major part of what the 2019 Altima is about. You can see them on the sides of the hood, flowing towards the mirrors, as well as down the sides. This is a clear indication that Nissan will have more modern metal stamping installed at its factory in Canton, Mississippi.Interior spyshots also reveal a significant chunk of the cabin. Highlights include a large tablet display floating on top of the dash but still equipped with rotary dials for easier control. A highlight dashboard seems to combine two round analog dials with a small screen pinched in the middle.Sources claim that, a hybrid system, and small displacement turbo engine will all be added to the 2019 Altima range. What's that going to look like? Well, the popular Nissan 1.6-liter turbo could serve as both a replacement for the 2.5-liter and a rival for the Accord's 1.5-liter . The hybrid, meanwhile, should borrow some tech from the Rogue.