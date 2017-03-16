2018 Renault Megane RS Getting Alpine A110 Engine, Report Says

Even Renault admitted that speculation regarding the Alpine A110
engine was rampant. However, the unit was finally revealed in Geneva earlier this month, and it seems the performance Megane will indeed share the 1.8-liter turbo.
To be honest, this has been talked about for a really long time. The first car to come out with a 1.8-liter turbo engine was supposed to be the Nissan Pulsar Nismo
, which didn't get production approval.
But thousands of European gearheads can't imagine life without the Megane RS, and Renault is only too glad to take their money TAIE oblige. But while 252 horsepower is enough for a super-lightweight sportscar, the hot hatch has lofty expectations to live up to.
According to French magazine Auto Moto
, the block developed in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG
is capable of offering between 280 and 325 hp in the Megane, which suggests there could be two or more versions. There will also be an AS110 performance version of the Alpine coupe.
As you already know, the Megane RS will be 5-door only, mirroring the move made by the Clio 4 RS. Between the more practical body and the easy of use provided by the EDC gearbox, the hot Clio boosted its sales by 40%, despite what the critics say about it.
A few other models in this segment are offered in two power stages. For example, the Peugeot 308 GTi has 250 or 270 hp coming from its 1.6-liter turbo, while the Golf GTI currently develops 230 and 245 PS (same with the Octavia RS).
The drivetrain of the Renaultsport should include the 4Control four-wheel steering system, even though it adds weight. And EDC twin-clutch gearbox is also likely, though we'd wait for some interior spyshots confirming this.
Expected to debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, the 4th-generation rocket will cost about €38,000 in France, making it more expensive than the outgoing model.