Mercedes-Benz Platform-based Nissan 370Z Successor Rumored To Debut In 2019

If you thought that BMW and Toyota are having a blast developing the G29 Z4 and J29 Supra together, would it come as a surprise if Mercedes-Benz and Nissan would pull off a similar project? That’s what respose.jp reports, citing “European agents.”
When you think about it, the tie-up makes sense. But there are lots of red flags that are worth discussing. On top of that, the Japanese publication’s report is vaguer than a horoscope reading. These being said, it’s time to get down to the nitty-gritty.

Response claims that 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Nissan Fairlady Z, which went on sale in Japan in October 1969. As a sheer coincidence, the publication sets the world premiere for the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show In November. That’s alright, but have you seen chassis mules or prototypes of the 390Z or whatever name the heir-apparent of the 370Z goes by?

Then there’s the undisclosed Mercedes-Benz-sourced vehicle platform, which is a tantalizing proposition, but a soft one for a sports car if Nissan were to borrow the MRA from the C-Class and E-Class. A more fitting proposition would be the aluminum-intensive architecture of the next generation of the SL, AMG expertize included, but on the other hand, these underpinnings are too expensive for a Z car, full stop.

Oh, and remember the initial announcement on the Infiniti QX50? Nissan was supposed to pin the newcomer on the MFA2 platform, but at an undisclosed point during development, the relationship with Daimler went sour. Therefore, Nissan’s premium brand decided to pour its own cash into a dedicated platform, and that’s the gist of it.

Last, but certainly not least, the Japanese publication talks engine options. The range is supposed to start with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo from Mercedes-Benz, and the optional powerplant would come in the form of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 found in the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport. A hybrid drivetrain is also rumored. For a chance at being competitive in this segment, the 390Z needs the howl and punch of a six-pot.

Whatever the future holds in store for the Z car, it’s best for Nissan to take a good, hard look at the history of Daimler when it comes to dealing with other automakers. Remember the SLK-based Chrysler Crossfire? Well, Carlos Ghosn should know better.
