Meet the Nissan Smokin’ Titan, the Pickup-BBQ on Wheels

Based on your average 2018 Titan XD Gas King Cab, the modified pickup called Smokin’ Titan was fitted by the Japanese with all the amenities that would make it a dream truck for tailgating and barbecuing.The Titan is fully equipped for grilling and is pretty much acting like a mobile kitchen: it has a built-in Lang BBQ smoker, Partner Steel aluminum double burner prep stove and a spice rack. For cleaning, an on-board 24x24 sink and water storage system are also available on the flatbed.Being designed to be used outdoors during hot summer days, it comes equipped with all the gadgets required to keep the beer cold and the meat fresh: a Yeti Cooler for the water system and an ARB 50-qt. Fridge Freezer and Slide.To accommodate all the features not usually seen on a pickup truck, Nissan added an aluminum flatbed with space for three food stations. A bed trailer was attached to the Titan, as dry storage for the smoker pellets and wood chips.In all, Nissan says it has fitted in the Smokin’ Titan no less than 20 unique aftermarket parts and accessories for grilling, kitchenware, and trucking."With its available innovative bed features, lockable TITAN boxes, Rockford Fosgate premium audio system and luxurious interior, the TITAN XD is a fantastic tailgating truck as is," said Billy Hayes, the man in charge with Nissan North America truck division."But the incredible enhancements made to convert a stock TITAN into the Smokin' TITAN -- a built-in smoker, stove and spice rack - make it a dream for those who love to spend time with friends and family smoking meat, as I do myself."