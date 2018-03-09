Nissan’s Geneva-bound IMx Kuro Concept Looks At The Autonomous Electric Future

autoevolution
Following the next-generation Qashqai-previewing IMx Concept presented at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, Nissan is back in business with the IMx Kuro. And no, Kuro isn’t a reference to the pirate captain in the best-selling manga One Piece.
As a matter of fact, the Kuro suffix was added to set the new concept apart from the original IMx, with IM standing for Intelligent Mobility and x for the all-wheel-drive setup made possible by a pair of electric motors, integrated into both of the axles. Want some figures to go with that piece of information? 320 kW (435 horsepower) and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet), translating to more torque than the Nissan GT-R Nismo.

The automaker refused to detail the battery pack, though it quotes a driving range of “more than 600 kilometers on a single charge.” That translates to 373 miles, a lot more than what the Leaf has to offer. There’s a lot more coming from the IMx Kuro Concept than range, though, technology being of the essence here.

Nissan is extremely proud of something called Brain-to-Vehicle, a system designed to interpret the signals from the driver’s brain to assist with the driving and autonomous feature. The critical words here are prediction and detection, with artificial intelligence enabling both functions of the industry-breaking B2V system.

If you believe the exterior is as outlandish as it gets for a compact-sized crossover, the interior could make even more jaws drop with surprise. Combining motifs from traditional Japanese architecture with high-tech bits and bobs such as a panoramic OLED instrument panel, there’s nothing like it not even in the world of concepts.

As for the party piece of the IMx Kuro, that’s the car’s ability to find a spot and park itself there, connecting to the local power grid to return electricity to the grid. It remains to be seen if being part of the social infrastructure is doable in real-life applications, but all in all, this notion can be described as forward thinking on Nissan’s part.
