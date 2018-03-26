autoevolution
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Nurburgring Crash Is a Classic Oversteer Lesson

26 Mar 2018
by
The Nurburgring only started welcoming machines for the 2018 season earlier this month, but the Green Hell has already seen plenty of drivers ruining their machines in the blitzing process (the 2018 offensive kicked off with a three-car crash, remember?). And the latest unfortunate happening of the kind involves a Chevrolet Corvette Z06, which met the barrier with its posterior.
The Z06 we have here crashed yesterday and, despite the accident of the footage not showing the moment when the rear end came loose, things seem rather clear.

We see the Chevy, which is a previous-generation model, entering the frame sideways and it appears that the driver lost the posterior and panicked, with his throttle withdrawal only making things worse.

Thus, the supercar skids across the track, hitting the metallic element on the side of the circuit with its passenger side rear corner.

It looks like the one behind the wheel gave up the fight once the vehicle lost traction. Sure, the driver might've had chances to save the car, but putting up a fight could've also led to overcorrection, which would've increased the risk of serious damage, given the tight configuration of the Ring.

And while it's badass 7.0-liter V8 housed up front remained safe, the damage to the rear end might be more serious than the apparently light issues visible in the video.

The thing one needs to keep in mind is that the Nurburgring doesn't forget anybody or anything. So while the accident we have here involves a street car and (presumably) a driver with limited hooning experience, those who are more familiar to hooning and manhandle racecars can easily suffer the same fate.

In fact, just yesterday we talked about a Nordschleife accident that took place one day before the crash we have here. Spoiler alert: the accident destroyed a Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport.

